Arizona down 2 in the secondary plus other key injuries versus Baylor

Cornerbacks Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Jay'Vion Cole, defensive lineman Tia Savea, linebacker Myron Robinson and offensive linemen Tristan Bounds and Jordan Brown and running back Quincy Craig are out for Arizona as posted on the Game Day Player Availability Reporting update from the Big XII.

Cole and Groves-Killebrew being out for Arizona occurs against an elite Baylor pass offense and quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Robertson is first nationally, averaging 321.0 passing yards per game. Arizona is seventh nationally, allowing 159.5 passing YPG.

Craig is third in the Arizona RB rotation. Expect Ishmail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano to see an increase in carries if Craig is out. Freshman Wesley Yarbrough should also receive carries versus Baylor. The Bears are 127th nationally, allowing 197.8 rushing YPG.

Savea is missing his second consecutive game after not playing in the 30-24 win at Cincinnati last week. Leroy Palu had three tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss as the primary replacement for Savea against Cincinnati.

Baylor Injuries and Arizona replacements

Baylor will be without reserve defensive end Mason Dossett, outside linebacker Corey Kelly and defensive linemen DK Kalu against Arizona. Baylor wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins is out for the first half with a suspension as a result of getting ejected for fighting against Utah last week.

Hawkins was ejected for fighting last week against the Utes. Baylor has exceptional depth at receiver with four players recording at least 35 receptions and 500 yards. The Arizona secondary will be challenged with Hawkins out for the first half and when he returns in the second half.

Rhino Tapa’atoutai is listed as the backup for Bounds. Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star reported that Matthew Lado is expected to start at right tackle against Baylor. Robinson has been playing well over the past few weeks, but Arizona has the depth to absorb him being out against Baylor.