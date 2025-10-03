12 Arizona Players On Big XII Thursday Injury Report Versus Oklahoma State

Arizona has 12 players listed on the Thursday Player Availability Reporting posted by the Big XII. There were 10 Wildcats on the initial injury report versus Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Arizona Defensive back Gavin Hunter and kick returner and wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson were on the Thursday update.

Hunter and Patterson are questionable with offensive lineman Ise Matautia and WR Tre Spivey. The eight Arizona players listed as out remain the same. None of the Arizona players listed as out against Oklahoma State have had an impact for the Wildcats during the 2025 season.

Oklahoma State has 13 players listed on the Thursday Player Availability Reporting. The Cowboys had 11 players listed on the initial Player Availability Reporting on Wednesday. Defensive tackle De'Marion Thomas and tight end Will Monney were listed as questionable for the first time this week on Thursday.

Thomas is a key player for Oklahoma State with 13 tackles and a 0.5 TFL in 2025. Monney has three receptions for 39 yards in 2025. Monney and Thomas are both listed as first-team on the Oklahoma State depth chart against Arizona on Saturday.

Oklahoma State running back Freddie Brock IV, who was listed as questionable on the Wednesday Player Availability Reporting, was upgraded to probable for Saturday. No other changes were made for Arizona or Oklahoma State for Saturday. Seven Oklahoma State players are listed as out versus Arizona.

The Player Availability Reporting will be updated again at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on Friday night and at 10:30 AM on Saturday. Each week, availability reports are updated at 7 PM MST three, two and one night before kickoff and 90 minutes before kickoff on game day.

Arizona is mostly healthy entering Saturday. Patterson and Spivey being listed as questionable would hurt the WR depth for Arizona. Hunter has been a key player for Arizona in 2025 with eight tackles, 2.0 TFLs, one interception and 2.0 passes defended.