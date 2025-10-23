2 Arizona Players Ranked In ESPN Top 100 2025-26 Players Nationally

Arizona senior point guard Jaden Bradley and five-star freshman forward Koa Peat are in the "Top 100 men's NCAA basketball players ranked going into 2025-26" posted by ESPN on Thursday. Bradley and Peat participated in Big XII Media Days on Wednesday in Kansas City with teammate Tobe Awaka.

Bradley is 60th in the ESPN top 100 and Peat is 47th. Peat was 17th on the ESPN "Ranking men's college basketball impact newcomers: The top 50 transfers, freshmen" posted on Monday. Freshmen, guard Brayden Burries was 30th on the newcomers list and forward Ivan Kharchenkov received honorable mention.

Expect Bradley to significantly increase his scoring in 2025-26. Bradley scored 23 points on seven of 11 from the field and seven out of eight from the free throw line to lead Arizona to an 81-68 exhibition win over St. Mary's on Saturday.

Bradley averaged 12.1 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 32.1 percent on three-point attempts and made 82.7 percent of his free throws during the 2024-25 season.

"60. Jaden Bradley

Arizona Wildcats | G | Sr.



The version of Arizona that got hot at the end of 2024-25? Bradley was a factor. Caleb Love deserves the praise he received, but Bradley averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 assists while making 53% of his 3-point attempts over the Wildcats' last seven games of the season. The 6-3 guard should carry that momentum into 2025-26. " Myron Medcalf, ESPN

Peat got a head start playing for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd on the Under-19 USA Basketball team that won gold in the World Cup in Switzerland this summer. Peat scored 10 points, made five of his seven shots from the field and had three rebounds, two assists and two blocks versus St. Mary's

"47. Koa Peat

Arizona Wildcats | F | Fr.



If Cameron Boozer is among the most decorated high school prospects in recent memory, Peat isn't that far behind. He also won four state championships but also added four gold medals with USA Basketball to his trophy collection. Peat is physically ready for the college game, can score in a variety of ways, is a high-level rebounder and is unselfish. " Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Peat has shown with his experience playing for USA Basketball that he is a winner at a high level. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said the Wildcats were not extremely active in the Transfer Portal because they believe the freshmen can contribute at a high level.

If Arizona is going to compete to be one of the best teams nationally in 2025-26, Burries and Peat have to be key players for the Wildcats. Based on their history of success, Burries and Peat should be two of the best players for Arizona in 2025-26. Bradley could be Arizona's best player this season and one of the leaders.