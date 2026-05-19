2 Brent Brennan targets most likely to commit during Arizona’s busy official visit season



Four-star wide receiver Jai Jones and edge rusher Dieter Lotulelei are a pair of 2027 prospects to watch who could commit to Arizona during official visit season. Official visits begin the weekend of May 29 and conclude the weekend of June 19.

Jones is the most important prospect in the 2026 Arizona class. Rivals/On3 ranks Jones as the 298th overall prospect, ninth athlete and fifth player in their industry rankings. Arizona is projected with a 35.5 percent chance to earn a commitment from Jones, with California second at 31.0 percent.

Jones is taking his official visit to California the weekend of May 29 and will be at Arizona the weekend of June 12. Arizona and California are the only official visits scheduled by Jones per his On3/Rivals profile page. Oklahoma State is the only other program that is projected with more than a 10.0 percent chance for a Jones commitment.

Jones had his best high school season as a junior in 2025 with 54 receptions for 922 yards and 10 TDs, with three kickoff returns for 129 yards and three punt returns for 29 yards. Jones has excellent size at 6'2 and 175 pounds.

Defensive line prospect

Lotulelei is the 1,169th prospect, 99th edge rusher and 19th prospect in Utah in the 2027 class. On3/Rivals listed Lotuleilei as scheduled to take official visits to Arizona and UNLV the weekend of June 19. Arizona has a 48.3 percent chance for a commitment per On3/Rivals and UNLV is at 41.0 percent.

Lotulelei has been exceptional for West Salt Lake in the last two seasons. For his entire career, Lotulelei has 88 tackles, 32.0 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

The 2027 Arizona class is 59th nationally and 11th in the Big XII in the On3/Rivals rankings. Arizona is 64th nationally in the 247Sports 2027 class rankings. A commitment from Jones would elevate Arizona to the 53rd-ranked 2027 class.