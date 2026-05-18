2 Major media sites have Koa Peat out of the first round in updated NBA Mock Drafts

Koa Peat is not projected to be selected in the first round of the updated 2026 NBA Mock Draft by NBC Sports or Yahoo, posted on Monday. NBC Sports projects the first 30 picks of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. The Yahoo Mock Draft projects the first and second rounds of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports projects Peat to be selected 32nd overall, the second pick in the second round, by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2026 NBA Draft. Feedback Peat receives before the May 27 deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft should be critical in his decision.

Players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft receive guaranteed contracts. Players selected in the second round have contracts negotiated between them and the team that selects them. A prospect who falls out of the first round of the NBA Draft loses a lot of money and security.

NBA players receive a two-year guaranteed rookie contract. The 30th and last pick in the first round of the NBA Draft received a four-year contract worth $14,091,596, with the final two seasons team options. The first two seasons being guaranteed are worth $5,624.760.

"Memphis lands a former projected lottery pick here with Peat. He's someone who could fortify the bench unit and play as a 4 in lineups when Boozer plays the 5. Peat is powerful, physical, relentless, and it genuinely takes something special to stop him from getting to where he wants to go. He opened the season with a 30-point game against defending champion Florida and backed it up as one of Arizona's best players all year. The concern is that he doesn't really shoot, doesn't create for himself off the dribble without assistance, and he's not going to wow anyone as a vertical athlete." Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo Sports

Preciptious fall

Peat scored the 30 points against Florida on 11 out of 18 from the field, eight out of 12 from the free throw line, with seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. It would have been nearly impossible for him to produce at that pace throughout the season.

Peat finished the 2025-26 season averaging 14.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 2.6 APG. Shooting 52.8 percent from the field, with a 53.7 eFG percentage and 62.3 percent on free throw attempts, Peat was mostly efficient throughout his freshman season.

Peat had a poor showing at the NBA Combine via most accounts from observers who were in attendance in Chicago. The primary concern for Peat's subpar performance at the NBA Combine was his shooting. There is a growing sentiment that it would be best for Peat to return to Arizona and work on his shot in 2026-27.

The 2026 NBA Draft is one of the deepest in recent years. If Peat returns to Arizona for the 2026-27 season he has an opportunity to be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. The 2027 NBA Draft is not projected to be as deep as 2026 prospects.

At 6'7 and 245 pounds, Peat is undersized for a power forward and needs to improve his skill set to play small forward. Peat being in between a small forward and PF is another hindrance to his draft projection. Expect Peat to wait until the deadline if he does decide to return to Arizona.