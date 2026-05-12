How Koa Peat's NBA Combine showing could impact an Arizona return

The performance from Koa Peat at the NBA Combine on Monday has some analysts questioning if he should return to Arizona for his sophomore season. In the three-point drill, Peat made six out of 25 shots, finishing 25th and last. Peat also finished last in the spot-up shooting drill, making six out of 25 shots.

Peat did perform well in other drills on Monday. Peat finished first in the no-step vertical, third in the three-quarters court sprint, ninth in the max vertical, 11th in the pro lane, 15th, making seven out of 10 free throws, 21st in the side/mid/side making 10 out of 25 shots and 22nd in the off-dribble making 15 out of 30 attempts.

Multiple reports stated that Peat has a hitch in his jumper. Peat reportedly changed his jumper since declaring for the NBA Draft. The Athletic NBA Draft analyst Sam Vecenie stated on X, "wouldn't be all that surprising if they're trying to rebuild from the ground up. Koa's looking at a multi-year rebuild probably on the shot. Not all gonna get fixed at once in his case."

Arizona guard Brayden Burries and Peat were also measured at the NBA Combine on Monday. Peat measured 6'7 barefoot, 245 pounds with a 6'11 wingspan and an 8'8 standing reach at the NBA Combine on Monday. Peat is undersized at 6'7 for a power forward.

Koa Peat NBA Combine Drill Results 📊



1st - No Step Vert

3rd - 3/4 Court Sprint

9th - Max Vert

11th - Pro Lane

15th - FT - (7/10)

21st - Side/Mid/Side - (10/25)

22nd - Off Dribble - (15/30)

25th (T-Last) - 3PT - (6/25)

26th (Last) - Spot-up - (6/25)

31st (Last) - Shuttle — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) May 12, 2026

What is next for Koa Peat?

Peat will have to make a decision on whether or not to work out privately for NBA Teams. Which teams want to work out Peat privately will also impact his decision. As one of the five players with the most to prove at the NBA Combine, Peat's performance on Monday could cause a slide in the June Draft.

Koa Peat's jumpers here at the combine have an extreme hitch in them, and he's been way off the mark from close range. Clearly not comfortable shooting the ball right now. — Matthew Winick (@matthewwinick) May 11, 2026

Peat is the classic tweener entering the 2026 NBA Draft. The question for Peat will be if he can be an effective power forward at 6'7 in the NBA. Peat will significantly have to improve his shooting to even occasionally play PF in the NBA. Finishing last in the shuttle was also concerning.

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona coaching staff have been playing a waiting game with Peat. Arizona signed Nebraska transfer center/PF Ugnius Jarusevicius on Monday. Jarusevicius provides depth for Arizona on the front line and potential insurance if Peat does not return.

The deadline for players to return to college and forego the NBA Draft is May 27. Expect Peat to wait until the deadline to make a decision. The consensus expectation is that Peat will stay in the NBA Draft. The NBA combine performance and how private workouts go with NBA teams will impact the impact Peat's final decision.