National media outlets says Koa Peat insurance is Arizona's biggest 2026-27 need

Jeff Borzello of ESPN named "Arizona: Koa Peat insurance" as "Biggest remaining needs for potential men's basketball title contenders" in his article published on Wednesday. Borzello speculated, "The answer to this issue could be... Koa Peat himself."

Peat has become one of the most polarizing prospects entering the 2026 NBA Draft. NBA Mock Drafts have projected Peat as high as 11th to out of the first round. Expect Peat to attend the NBA Combine in May in Chicago, receive draft feedback and then make a decision to remain in the draft or return to Arizona.

Most reports have indicated Peat may be leaning towards remaining in the 2026 NBA Draft. Peat wrote what appeared to be a clear goodbye to Arizona last Friday, shortly before the deadline to enter the 2026 NBA Draft.

Borzello noted in his article that his ESPN colleague, NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo, said "some teams viewed [Peat] as an excellent candidate to return to school and improve his stock." The comment from Woo further illustrates the vast disparities in the NBA projections for Peat.

"(Koa) Peat is projected to go No. 24 overall in ESPN's latest mock draft...If the former five-star forward is still projected in that range after the NBA draft combine, might he return to Tucson? Tommy Lloyd would welcome him back with open arms.



If Peat stays in the draft, however, Lloyd and his staff desperately need to find a starter in the frontcourt. The Wildcats received positive news when Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov withdrew from the draft and returned to school...But they lack pieces up front.



Lloyd has been the best international recruiter in the country over the past 20 years, though -- he could go that route to replace Peat." Jeff Borzello, ESPN

When noting that Arizona needs insurance for Peat, Borzello stated about the Wildcats, "they're well-stocked in the backcourt with Derek Dixon, JJ Mandaquit and Caleb Holt." Depending on who Arizona can add to the 2026-27 roster, the Wildcats could be a more perimeter-oriented team in 2026-27.

Arizona added Dixon from North Carolina and Mandaquit from Washington as transfers. Holt was a five-star signee in the 2026 class with four-star wing Cameron Holmes. Holt should take over in every way from Braydon Burries and projects to lead Arizona in scoring in 2026-27.

Lloyd is one of the best, if not the top, international recruiters. The returns of Kharchenkov and Krivas were significant to help Arizona set the foundation for its 2026-27 roster. Kharchenkov did not join Arizona until June of 2025 and started all 39 games in 2025-26.

Lloyd could potentially add another impactful international player to the 2026-27 roster, particularly a power forward. Arizona could also potentially wait to see if any NBA prospects who entered the Transfer Portal withdraw from the draft or potential late high school recruits.

The ideal scenario would be if Peat returns. Waiting to see what Peat does is a gamble for Lloyd. College basketball programs with players who enter the NBA Draft, who leave open the possibility of returning, put their teams in a difficult situation of waiting for the prospects to make a decision.

If Peat returns, Arizona will likely open the 2026-27 season in the top five nationally. With the expectation that Peat will stay in the 2026 NBA Draft, ESPN currently has Arizona in 10th in their way-too-early top 25. Arizona adding an elite PF for 2026-27 would elevate them higher in the preseason rankings.