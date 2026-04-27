Arizona has significant drop in updated way-too-early top 25 rankings

Arizona fell from fifth to 10th in the updated ESPN "Men's NCAA basketball 2026-27 Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings." ESPN writer Jeff Borzello mentioned, "Arizona had a mix of impacftul (sic) decisions at the early entry deadline."

Freshmen, guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat, entered the NBA Draft before the deadline on Friday night. Center Motiejus Krivas and forward Ivan Kharchenkov are returning for Arizona, per Borzello. Arizona officially announced the return of Krivas on Monday.

Illinois, Arkansas, Texas and Alabama passed Arizona in the rankings with several significant impact transfers and the addition of Finnish"Five-star 7-footer Miikka Muurinen" by the Razorbacks. Arizona could be headed to the international route to find a starting PF.

Borzello has the Arizona "projected starting lineup Derek Dixon (8.5 PPG at North Carolina), Caleb Holt (No. 4 in SC Next 100), Cameron Holmes (No. 50 in SC Next 100), Ivan Kharchenkov (10.2 PPG) and Motiejus Krivas (10.4 PPG)."

"10. Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: 5



Arizona had a mix of impactful decisions at the early-entry deadline, with Koa Peat opting to go pro, and Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov heading back to Tucson. Peat's expected departure means Tommy Lloyd will have to find frontcourt reinforcements elsewhere as the roster looks incredibly thin as it stands. One area where the Wildcats are well-equipped is on the perimeter, where they landed point guards Derek Dixon (North Carolina) and JJ Mandaquit (Washington), and also welcome top-five recruit Caleb Holt." Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Filling out the 2026-27 roster

In addition to finding a starting PF, Arizona needs to find depth on the front line. Mabil Mawut, who redshirted in 2025-26, is the only returning player on the Arizona roster in 2026-27. Cameron Holmes, projected as a starter by Borzello, is more of a wing than starting at PF. Kharchenkov can play PF.

As the roster is currently constructed, head coach Tommy Lloyd would likely have to change the style of play Arizona utilizes in 2026-26. Dixon, Holmes, Holt and Mandaquit provide Arizona with a deep backcourt while Kharchenkov and Krivas give the Wildcats experience up front.

Arizona will be tested early in the 2026-27 season, as they were in 2025-26. Connecticut, fifth in the way-too-early top 25, plays at Arizona on November 18. Number 12 Houston and 18th-ranked Iowa State are the only other Big XII teams in the way-too-early top 25.

Dixon is expected to significantly improve at Arizona. March was the best month of the season for Dixon as a freshman at North Carolina in 2025-26, averaging 13.2 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals. Mandaquit played for Lloyd with the US National Team.