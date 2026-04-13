Arizona adds point guard depth with Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit

Arizona landed its first 2026 Transfer Portal addition with a commitment from point guard J.J. Mandaquit from Washington on Monday. Mandaquit spent one season with Washington after signing as a four-star prospect with the Huskies in the 2025 class. Mandaquit has three years of eligibility remaining.

Playing in 22 games with six starts in 2025-26 for Washington, Mandquit averaged 5.2 points per game on 43.6 percent from the field, 28.2 percent on three-point attempts, 70.0 percent on free throw attempts with a 49.5 eFG percentage, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 19.6 minutes.

Mandaquit was the 52nd overall, the fourth PG and fourth player in Hawaii out of Hilo in the 247Sports 2025 composite rankings. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is familiar with Mandaquit from their stints with the Under-19 Team USA in the 2025 FIBA World Cup.

With Lloyd as the head coach, Mandaquit averaged 6.1 PPG, 2.0 RPG and 5.4 APG. Team USA won the U19 World Cup on a roster that also featured 2024-25 Arizona forward Koa Peat and 2026 five-star combo guard Caleb Holt, who is committed to the Wildcats.

NEWS: Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit has committed to Arizona, his agency @RocNationSports told ESPN. Former top-50 recruit and three-time gold medal winner with USA Basketball averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 assists this season. Played for Tommy Lloyd on the USA U19 team. pic.twitter.com/WZZpdr3nw4 — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 13, 2026

Expectations for Mandaquit

Expect Arizona to continue pursuing another starting PG. Mandaquit will likely be the backup PG for Arizona in 2026-27 with the potential to become the long-term starter in 2027-28. Arizona has missed out on several of the top-ranked 2025-26 transfer PGs.

Holt is a true shooting guard who will handle the ball often but is better suited as a scorer than someone running the offense. Arizona also signed four-star wing Cameron Holmes in the 2026 class. Holmes can play shooting guard or small forward. Arizona also needs to add a transfer power forward.

After averaging 7.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG and 5.0 APG in seven games with five starts in November, Mandaquit's numbers regressed in December and January before missing the rest of the 2025-26 season. Mandaquit is a good long-term prospect for Arizona and Lloyd.