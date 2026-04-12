Arizona commit Caleb Holt earns another All-Star MVP at Nike Hoops Summit

Arizona commit Caleb Holt continued to be the best player at the postseason high school All-Star games. Holt earned his second Most Valuable Player Award at the Nike Hoops Summit on Saturday. Holt previously was the Co-MVP at the McDonald's All-American Game.

Playing a team-high 33 minutes for the USA, Holt scored 23 on nine of 18 from the field, four out of nine on three-point attempts, with eight rebounds, two assists and seven steals. In a 102-100 Team USA overtime win, Holt led the Americans with a +14 and tied with a game-high 24 efficiency.

Holt was the best player on the floor for the United States. The Nike Hoop Summit included the top six players in the 2026 class. Holt is fourth in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings and outplayed the top four in order, Tyran Stokes, Jordan Smith Jr. and Cameron Williams.

Holt will be the Arizona starting shooting guard in 2026-27, replacing Brayden Burries, who is a projected NBA Lottery pick. Center Deandre Ayton in 2017 is the only signee in Arizona history rated higher than Holt by 247Sports. Holt is projected as the third pick in 2027 by NBADraft.Net.

Holt fits perfectly for Arizona

At 6'5 200 pounds with a 6'9 wingspan and an attacking downhill style, Holt fits perfectly in the style Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd prefers. At the McDonald's All-American Game and Nike Hoops Summit, Holt was able to impose his will against the best players in the 2026 class.

Turnovers could be a slight concern. Holt had five turnovers in the Nike Hoops Summit. Holt is listed as a shooting guard by 247Sports. Burries was a true combo guard who ran the Arizona offense when Jaden Bradley was out of the game. Arizona might need to add two point guards in the 2026 Transfer Portal.