Where Arizona goes next at PG with Jackson Shelstad likely headed to Louisville

News came out on Thursday that former Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad is not taking his visit to Arizona on Tuesday and will likely commit to Louisville. Shelstad is the only one of the top five Transfer Portal point guards who have 247Sports crystal balls logged for who they will commit to.

The top four point guards in the Transfer Portal ahead of Shelstad are Rob Wright III of BYU, PJ Haggerty of Kansas State, Isaiah Johnson of Colorado and Dedan Thomas of LSU. Another name to watch could be Zoom Diallo of Washington.

Wright averaged 18.1 points per game on 46.7 percent from the field, 41.0 percent on three-point shots, 82,1 percent from the free throw line with a 52.6 eFG percentage and 3.5 Reb, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals. BYU added Wright as a transfer from Baylor. Transferring to Arizona would allow Wright to remain in the Big XII.

Johnson led Colorado, averaging 16.9 PPG on 48.6 percent from the field, 37.8 percent on three-point attempts and 82.1 percent on free throws with a 57.1 eFG percentage while contributing 2.9 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.0 steal. After being a three-star prospect in 2025, Johnson is one of the most highly sought-after 2026 transfer PGs.

Robert Wright when facing against other point guards who are worth a damn



Arizona, Jaden Bradley- 3 for 16, 18%FG



2nd game Arizona- 5 for 13, 38%FG



Iowa State, Tamin Lipsey- 2 for 8 25%FG



Miami- 5 for 13, 38%FG



Wisconsin- 4 for 12, 33%FG



This is what I was trying to… — 🍊🥤juice (@orangejuice_865) April 9, 2026

Another Big XII transfer PG

Haggerty will play for his fifth school in as many years with his current transfer. Haggerty has a fifth season of eligibility because he played in only six games at Tulsa as a freshman in 2022-23. After Tulsa, Haggery transferred to Memphis and then Kansas State this past season.

Haggerty has exceptional career numbers, averaging 21.0 PPG on 48.6 percent from the field, 33,9 percent on three-point attempts, 76.8 percent on free throws with a 52.0 eFG percentage while posting 5.3 RPG, 3.6 APG and1.6 SPG.

Thomas spent last season at LSU after two years at UNLV. In his three-year college career, Thomas has averaged 14.6 PPG, on 43.7 percent from the field, 34.6 percent on three-point attempts, 75.3 percent from the free throw line with a 47.9 eFG percentage while posting 2.5 RPG and 5.3 APG.

Haggerty and Thomas have two seasons of eligibility remaining, Wright two and Johnson three. Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona staff could go the route they did in 2023 when Jaden Bradley transferred from Alabama. Johnson or Wright would, in theory, give Arizona backcourt stability for at least a couple of seasons.