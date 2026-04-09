Oregon transfer PG Jackson Shelstad has reportedly cancelled Arizona visit

Oregon transfer point guard Jackson Shelstad cancelled his visit to Arizona according to multiple reports. Three 247Sports crystal balls, including ones by national analyst Travis Branham and Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority, were logged for Shelstad to Louisville on Thursday.

Shelstad is scheduled to visit Louisville on Friday and was previously going to visit Arizona on Tuesday. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff must pivot, with Shelstad apparently headed to Louisville. The Cardinals finished 24-11 overall, 11-7 and in fifth place in the ACC in 2025-26.

Sheldstad will replace freshman Mikel Brown, who is one of the 10 freshmen, including Brayden Burries of Arizona, to be the top 10 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Arizona and Louisville were the two favorites for Shelstad and that appears to be coming to fruition with the Cardinals.

Shelstad is coming off an injury-plagued season that kept him to 12 games in 2025-26 when he averaged a career high 15.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 4.9 APG and 1.4 steals. During his career at Oregon, Shelstad averaged 13.6 points per game on 43.9 percent from the field, 35.2 percent on three-point attempts and 84.6 percent from the free throw line.

The vibes are strong for Jackson Shelstad, as the buzz grows that he has canceled his post-Louisville visit to Arizona. https://t.co/YWbx7UAtPb — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) April 9, 2026

Arizona needs backcourt depth

Arizona needs a starting point guard and depth in the backcourt on its 2026-27 roster. Starting point guard Jaden Bradley and reserves Anthony Dell'Orso and Evan Nelson were seniors in 2025-26. As a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Burries is almost certainly gone.

Five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt, the top player at his position and fourth overall in the 2026 247Sports class rankings, will almost certainly replace Burries as a starter in 2026-27. Bryce James, a three-star signee in the 2025 class who redshirted in 2025-26, could break the rotation in 2026-27 with enough development.