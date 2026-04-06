Arizona one of the teams to watch for former Oregon PG Jackson Shelstad

Arizona and Louisville are the two teams to watch for Oregon transfer point guard Joe Tipton of ONe via the X account @thepointguardU. After playing three seasons at Oregon, Shelstad has one year of eligibility remaining. Arizona 2025-26 starting point guard Jaden Bradley is out of eligibility.

Shelstad averaged 13.6 points per game on 43.9 percent from the field, 35.2 percent on three-point attempts and 84.6 percent from the free throw line in three years at Oregon. In an injury-plagued season that kept him to 12 games, Shelstad averaged a career high 15.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 4.9 APG and 1.4 steals.

Shelstad shot career lows of 39.1 percent from the field and 31.4 percent on threes with a 48.8 eFG percentage in 2025-26. Arizona needs a point guard with Bradley completing his eligibility, no backup at the position on the roster, or a prospect signed or committed in the 2026 class.

In each of his four games against Arizona, Shelstad improved, averaging 17.0 PPG, 2.75 rebounds and 2.0 assists made 25 of his 51 field goal attempts, 10 out of 22 three-field goals attempted and eight out of 10 from the free throw line with a 68.6 eFG percentage.

Joe Tipton says Louisville and Arizona are the two teams to watch for top Oregon transfer PG Jackson Shelstad. #GoCards https://t.co/hVGDCIv7vy — PGU HQ | The Ville (@thepointguardU) April 6, 2026

Jackson Shelstad can be a mentor

The addition of Shelstad would be important for Arizona. Shelstad can serve as a mentor to 6'5 five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt, who is committed to Arizona and expected to sign later this month. Holt and Shelstad would give Arizona another elite backcourt after Bradley and Brayden Burries excelled in 2025-26.

Arizona will have an entirely new backcourt in 2026-27. The Wildcats also lose backup shooting guard Anthony Dell'Orso, who completed his eligibility. In addition to Holt, Arizona signed four-star shooting guard Cameron Holmes in November. Holmes should be in the 2026-27 rotation for Arizona and provide good size on the wing at 6'6.