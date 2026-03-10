Arizona 2026 class makes major move with commitment from Caleb Holt

A commitment from five-star guard Caleb Holt on Tuesday moved the 2026 Arizona class from 64th in the 247Sports rankings to 27th. Holt projects to be a starter with current freshman Brayden Burries expected to leave after the season for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Holt is the fourth-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, the top shooting guard and the number one player in Florida out of Fort Lauderdale Prolific Prep. Holt previously played for Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia.

The commitment from Holt gives Arizona two players in the 2026 class. Cameron Holmes signed with Arizona during the early signing period in November. Holmes is a small forward to provide Arizona with two wing players in the 2026 class.

Holt played for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd on the gold-medal-winning USA Under-19 team in the FIBA World Cup. Current Arizona freshman Koa Peat was also on the team. Holt averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the USA U19 team.

What Holt commitment means for Arizona

Holt will become the fourth-highest-ranked signee in Arizona history per the 247Sports ratings, behind Deandre Ayton, Stanley Johnson and Aaron Gordon. Holt has exceptional size on the wing at 6'5 with a 6'9 wingspan.

Adam Finkelstein, the Director of Scouting for 247Sports, said "Holt is physically imposing on the perimeter...and imposes his will on both ends of the floor." Arizona gets a competitive guard who should perfectly slot into the starting lineup to replace Burries.

The biggest difference for Holt is the projected Arizona 2026-27 lineup. Burries entered Arizona playing next to experienced point guard Jaden Bradley, the 2025-26 Big XII Player of the Year. Arizona will almost certainly have an entirely new backcourt in 2026-27.

Expect Lloyd and his staff to be actively scouting international players and transfers to put another imposing team surrounding Holt. Arizona faces a critical offseason in building a roster that can have another elite season in 2026-27.