Arizona dominates Big XII postseason awards after winning regular season title

Tommy Lloyd was named the Big XII Coach of the Year, Jaden Bradley Player of the Year and Tobe Awaka the Sixth Man of the Year as announced by the conference on Monday. Bradley, Brayden Burries and Motiejus Krivas were named first-team All-Big XII. Koa Peat earned third-team All-Big XII.

Lloyd led Arizona to a 29-2 regular season and 16-2 in the Big XII. Arizona won the Big XII regular season by two games after being picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll. No Wildcats were named to the 2026 preseason All-Big XII Team.

Bradley was third on Arizona, averaging 13.4 points per game, contributed 3.5 rebounds and led the Wildcats with 4.6 assists. Bradley was at his best in clutch time. In 11 clutch-time games (five-point margin with less than five minutes left) Bradley averages 3.4 points while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

Awaka averaged 9.6 PPG, led Arizona averaging 9.5 RPG and shot 59.1 percent from the floor in 31 games with three starts. Awaka finished the regular season in the 99th percentile nationally in offensive rebounds and total rebounds and the 96th percentile in defensive rebounds.

Coach Lloyd has been named 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝟭𝟮 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥

Big XII All-Conference team

Arizona dominated the 10-player first-team, All-Big XII. Bradley, Burries and Krivas were the only trio of teammates named 2025-26 first-team All-Big XII. Houston and Texas Tech each had two players named 2025-26 first-team All-Big XII. BYU, Iowa State and Kansas each had one player named first-team All-Big XII.

Bradley is the leader on Arizona and arguably the most important player for the Wildcats. Burries has been the best player for Arizona most of this season. Playing in all 31 regular season games, Burries averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Burries set a career high with 31 points in the final regular season game at Colorado on Saturday.

Krivas has been praised as the best rim protector in college basketball and averaged 10.8 PPG and 8.2 RPG while shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 79.7 percent from the free throw line. At 7-2 and 260 pounds, Krivas provides Arizona with size that few teams can match.

Peat missed 3.5 games in February, which likely hindered his opportunity to be named first-team All-Big XII. In 28 regular-season games, Peat averaged 13.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG and 2.7 APG while shooting 54.8 percent from the field. More than half of the Arizona eight-man rotation was honored by the Big XII.