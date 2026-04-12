Transfer point guards dwindling for Arizona with several weekend commitments

Four of the top five 2026 transfer point guards in the 247Sports composite rankings have committed to new programs since Friday. Arizona needs to replace Jaden Bradley, the starting PG over the last two seasons. Point guard is the most significant need on the 2026-27 Arizona roster.

P.J. Haggerty committed to Texas A&M from Kansas State on Friday. Isaiah Johnson from Colorado to Texas and Dedan Thomas from LSU to UNLV on Saturday and Louisville earned a commitment from former Oregon PG Jackson Shelstad on Sunday.

Shelstad cancelled a scheduled visit to Arizona on Tuesday earlier this week. Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks is listed as a shooting guard by 247Sports, but projected as a lead for Illinois after the Fighting Illini secured the Estonian on Sunday.

Rob Wright III, formerly of Baylor and BYU is the top-rated transfer PG by 247Sports. Terrance Hill Jr. of TCU, Markus Burton of Notre Dame, Zoom Diallo of Washington and Jaylen Petty of Texas Tech are top 10 transfer PGs who have not chosen new programs.

BREAKING: BYU point guard Robert Wright III will enter the transfer portal, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Wright averaged 18.1 points and 4.6 assists per game and shot 41% from 3 this past season. Started his college career at Baylor. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 8, 2026

Another potential name to watch

Kentucky transfer Jalen Lowe, who played in nine games after transferring from Pittsburgh, is the 45th-ranked transfer and 11th PG in the portal per the 247Sports composite rankings. Lowe reportedly met with Florida State.

Rising redshirt freshman Bryce James is the only returning guard for Arizona in 2026-27. Arizona has a commitment from five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt and signed four-star shooting guard Caleb Holmes during the November Early Signing Period in the 2026 class.

Holt and Holmes are true wings. Signing a transfer PG or adding a high-level player at the position from overseas is critical for Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona staff. The options are dwindling just six days into the opening of the Transfer Portal. Point guard could determine the ceiling for Arizona in 2026-27.