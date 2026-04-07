Arizona emerges as consensus Top 10 team in early 2026–27 rankings

Arizona is a consensus top-10 team in the way-too-early 2026-27 top 25s published three days after the Wildcats lost to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal. Almost every major media outlet has Arizona in its top 10, depending on who returns next season.

Arizona definitely loses seniors Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso, who have completed their collegiate eligibility. Freshman Brayden Burries and Koa Peat are near locks to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. Arizona's 2026-27 projections depend on the returns of center Motiejus Krivas and forward Ivan Kharchenkov.

Kharchenkov and Krivas could decide to test their NBA Draft prospects. If they are invited to the NBA Draft Combine, Kharchenkov and Krivas would have the opportunity to improve their prospects and receive feedback from coaches, executives and scouts

If Kharchenkov and Krivas return, they are projected to be joined in the Arizona starting lineup by rising sophomore forward Dwayne Aristode if he does not transfer and incoming five-star freshman guard Caleb Holt. Arizona will almost certainly add a transfer point guard.

Championship game tonight, but it’s never too early for some 2026-2027 preseason rankings 🔥@SethDavisHoops shares his rankings, including who’s gone and who’s coming back for next season 👀



🔗Full article: https://t.co/sTpXesYOmV pic.twitter.com/pbJ2rxomWz — Hoops HQ (@hhqsports) April 6, 2026

"Losing: Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, Montiejus Krivas, Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso

Retaining: Ivan Kharchenkov, Dwayne Aristode, Sid Gueye, Bryce James

Incoming: (29): Caleb Holt (4), Cameron Holmes (29),



Wasserman projects Krivas as the No. 29 overall pick, so he’s a close call. Aristode has star written all over him. Holt is a stud but it doesn’t look like Tommy Lloyd will be bringing in nearly the same number of freshmen as he did last season. His success in the portal and in international recruiting will be vital." Seth Davis, Hoops HQ

Where Arizona ranks

Arizona is ranked as high as third in the way-too-early top 25 by The Athletic and Bleacher Report. Sports Illustrated ranks Arizona fourth in its way-too-early top 25, ESPN, Fox Sports and Yahoo have the Wildcats fifth, On3 eighth, Hoops HQ ninth and Sporting News 18th.

The Athletic projects that if Kharchenkov and Krivas return in 2025-26, it "would ensure Arizona has one of the best defenses in college basketball again." CJ Moore of the Athletic stated the key is if Lloyd can add a top point guard and bench depth.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report projects Krivas and Kharchenkov to return, Aristode to make a big sophomore lead, for Caleb Holt to make a run at National Freshman of the Year and in his words, "as Arizona makes it two Final Fours in a row."

Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News is the outlier with Arizona 18th in his way-too-early 2026-27 top 25. DeCourcy said if Kharchenkov and Krivas return, "Arizona could be top-10 good." Most of the sites will update their way-too-early top 25s once rosters solidify more with returnees and transfers.