How Arizona could be affected by NBA Draft and Transfer Portal deadlines

The College Basketball Transfer Portal opens on Tuesday and runs through April 21. Players who enter the 2026 NBA Draft have until May 27th at 8:59 PM Mountain Standard Time to withdraw their names. The NBA Combine will be held from May 10-17 in Chicago.

Arizona loses seniors Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat. Freshmen Brayden Burries and to a lesser extent, Koa Peat are locks to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. Redshirt junior center Motiejus Krivas and freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov have decisions to make.

Kharchenkov and Krivas could decide to enter the NBA Draft, especially if they receive invites to the combine. The ability for Kharchenkov and Krivas to get in front of scouts at the NBA Combine and compete against other NBA Draft prospects could help raise their stock.

Competing in the NBA Combine would also allow Kharchenkov and Krivas to get feedback from coaches, executives and scouts. Based on the analysis, Kharchenkov and Krivas would be able to make informed decisions about returning to college or remaining in the NBA Draft.

The NCAA’s early entry withdrawal deadline for the 2026 NBA Draft is May 27th at 11:59 PM ET, per an NCAA official. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 6, 2026

Transfer Portall

Arizona is likely to be busy in the 2026 Transfer Portal. Senior guard Evan Nelson from Harvard was the only transfer Arizona added to its 2025-26 roster. Freshman forward Dwayne Aristode, who projects to have a significant role for Arizona in 2026-27, could enter the portal.

Forwards Sidi Gueye and Mabil Mawut and guard Bryce James are the other players with eligibility remaining on the 2025-26 Arizona roster. Gueye, James and Mawut could all potentially enter the transfer portal.

Arizona signed four-star shooting guard Cameron Holmes and has a commitment from five-star SG Caleb Holt in the 2026 class. Arizona could sign more players in the 2026 class. That will likely depend on who Arizona signs through the Transfer Portal. This is a critical spring for Tommy Lloyd and his staff.