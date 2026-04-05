Tommy Lloyd just set a crazy high bar that Arizona fans are dying for him to clear

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is not satisfied with one Final Four appearance after leading the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament National Semifinals for the first time since 2001. During his postgame press conference after losing to Michigan, Lloyd said why can't Arizona make five Final Four appearances in 10 years.

Next year, Lloyd will attempt to become the first Arizona coach to qualify for consecutive Final Fours. Lute Olson led Arizona to Final Four appearances in 1988, 1994, 1997 and 2001. Arizona and Olson were upset in the 1998 Regional Final, one game away from consecutive Final Four appearances.

Sean Miller led Arizona to the 2011, 2014 and 2015 West Regional Finals. Arizona was not able to duplicate their runs of those three seasons and only made one more Regional Semifinal appearance over Miller's last six seasons coaching the Wildcats.

Lloyd faces a significant job rebuilding the Arizona roster over the next few weeks. The Transfer Portal opens on Monday. Arizona will need at least a point guard. Five-star off guard Caleb Holt should join returning starters, center Motiejus Krivas and forward Ivan Kharchenkov, plus reserve Dwayne Aristode as starters in 2026-27.

Tommy Lloyd on not being satisfied with just one Final Four appearance:



“One Final Four? Why don’t we go five times in 10 years? That’s where my mind is at… that’s my big dream. Maybe you guys will use that against me someday, but I’m going to dream big and work my ass off to… pic.twitter.com/hUpM0hvcoz — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 5, 2026

Making Arizona a destination

Holt is the third five-star prospect to sign with Arizona in the last two classes. Guard Brayden Burries is projected as a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Forward Koa Peat is projected on the fringe of the lottery and a near lock to join Burries in the NBA Draft.

Sidi Gueye showed some development during the 2025-26 season and could become part of the rotation in 2026-27. Arizona needs to add a transfer point to replace Jaden Bradley and depth with reserves, forward Tobe Awaka and guard Anthony Dell'Orso moving on.

This will be a key offseason for Arizona. Lloyd was able to build his 2026-27 roster with a stellar freshman class and key returnees. Arizona will lose the corps of its 2025-26 roster. Kharchenkov and Krivas will form the corps for Arizona in 2026-27 with Aristode and Holt.