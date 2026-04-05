Arizona's record setting season ends in blowout loss to Michigan

Arizona suffered one of its worst NCAA Tournament defeats on Saturday in a 91-73 loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal. Michigan completely overmatched Arizona in nearly every way.

The final stats belied the margin. Michigan returned to the gear it had in November at the Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas. Michigan led 10-1 and extended the lead to 26-10. Arizona rallied to cut the deficit to 28-23, but that was as close as the Wildcats would get.

Michigan answered the Arizona rally by scoring the next seven points and the lead remained double digits for the remainder of the game. The Wolverines took their biggest lead, 72-45, with 12:17 left in the game on a three-point shot by point guard Elliott Cadeau,

Michigan dominated Arizona with star forward Yaxel Lendeborg playing 14 minutes because of an injured ankle. Michigan center Aday Mara dominated Arizona with 26 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Arizona shot 37 percent from the field and made only six out of 17 three-point shots.

Michigan's balance was too much

Mara's led five Michigan players in double figures. Trey McKenney Jones scored 16 and Roddy Gayle had nine points off the bench. Cadeau had 13 points, five rebounds and 10 assists, Lendeborg had 11 and Morez Johnson had 10.

Michigan balanced the dominance of Mara inside by making 12 out of its 27 three-point attempts. Arizona shot 37 percent from the field and made six of its 17 three-point attempts. Freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat combined for 29 points on 10 out of 34 from the field.

Peat led Arizona with 16 points and 11 rebounds, but on six out of 18 from the field. Burries finished with 13 points on four out of 16 from the field, Jaden Bradley matched Burries but struggled with foul trouble and Motiejus Krivas finished 11 points and six rebounds.