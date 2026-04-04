Arizona Wildcat named the most important player on the floor in Final Four

ESPN writer Myron Medcalf named Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat as "the most important player on the floor Saturday" in the Final Four. The projection by Medcalf was part of a bigger article, "How UConn-Illinois, Arizona-Michigan will be decided in men's Final Four."

Peat has significantly increased his numbers during the NCAA Tournament, averaging 17.5 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. For the season, Peat is averaging 14.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 2.7 APG. Medcalf mentioned Peat scored points combined in Arizona's two losses.

Peat has had a resurgence since returning after missing 3.5 games with an injury in February. Peat was named the Most Outstanding Player in the West Regional for his performance in leading Arizona to its first Final Four since 2001.

Arizona reserve forward Tobe Awaka, center Motiejus Krivas and Peat will have its biggest test this season against an elite Michigan frontline. Arizona dominated Purdue in the second half upfront in what was previously the biggest test for the Wildcats' front line.

"At 6-8 and 235 pounds, Arizona needs the freshman's combination of size, talent and skill to beat Michigan...Peat is...averaging 14.8 points and connecting on 53% of his shots inside the arc over the past 10 games. This game is a battle between two excellent teams with six projected first-round NBA draft picks between them.



Peat will have to be a defensive stopper against one of the biggest frontcourts...and create the production inside the paint the Wildcats will need to match an opponent that is prolific in the paint." Myron Medcalf, ESPN.

The two biggest key players for Arizona and Michigan

Medcalf closed his projection about Peat by stating that it would be difficult to imagine Michigan winning without All-American Yaxel Lendeborg playing well. Medcalf then stated the same case could be made about Peat, referencing that he scored eight points in the two losses.

Balance is what makes Arizona and Michigan the two best teams remaining in college basketball. Arizona and Michigan each have seven players in their rotation who averaged over 7.0 PPG. Arizona relies on guards, senior Jaden Bradley and freshman Brayden Burries as its primary scorers.

Lendeborg leads Michigan, averaging 15.2 PPG and Morez Johnson is second at 13.2 and center Aday Mara is third at 11.8. Point guard Elliott Cadeau is the only player in the Michigan backcourt averaging in double figures.

Michigan has been susceptible to turnovers, averging 11.7 per game, 204th nationally. Arizona is 104th nationally, committing 10.7 per game. Bradley, Burries, freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov and Peat give Arizona four ball handler that are capable of penetrating. That could be an advantage on Saturday.

The National Semifinal between Arizona and Michigan is one of the most anticipated in the history of the NCAA Tournament. Arizona and Michigan are the third and fourth-best teams in the history of KenPom. The thrill score for Arizona and Michigan is the highest in the history of KenPom.