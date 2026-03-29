Koa Peat makes Arizona pride impossible to ignore in Final Four run

Koa Peat became the latest player from the Grand Canyon State to lead Arizona to the Final Four. Peat was named the West Region's Most Outstanding Player as Arizona beat Purdue 79-64 to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

Peat joins Sean Elliott in 1988, Mike Bibby in 2001 and Richard Jefferson in 2001 as players from the Grand Canyon State to help Arizona earn a Final Four berth. Bibby, Elliott and Jefferson were all also the Regional Most Outstanding Players to lead Arizona to a Final Four berth.

Peat averaged 17.5 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 54.2 percent shooting in the four West Regional games to anchor an Arizona frontcourt that has been dominant throughout its NCAA Tournament run. Peat has scored at least 14 points in every Arizona NCAA Tournament game.

All Peat does is lead winning teams. Peat won four state championships with Gilbert, Perry in high school and gold medals in the 2022 U17 World Cup, 2023 U16 Americas Championship, 2024 U17 World Cup, and 2025 U19 World Cup. The latter two Peat was coached by Tommy Lloyd.

"We're not done yet. Bear down." 😾



Koa Peat spoke with @ALaForce postgame about this dream come true leading Arizona to the Final Four 👏 pic.twitter.com/dxgpOq7q9G — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 29, 2026

"Just being a kid from Arizona, taking this team to the Final Four, man, it's a blessing. I'm proud of these guys, we've worked for this. We're not done yet. Bear down" Arizona freshmen forward Koa Peat

Koa Peat kept Arizona going in the first half

Peat scored 10 points on four out of seven from the field with two rebounds and two assists as Arizona trailed Purdue 38-31 at halftime against Purdue. No one else for Arizona had more than six points in the first half. Peat added another 10 points on five out of 11 from the field with five points in the second half.

The first half by Peat kept Arizona close enough to put them in position to outscore Purdue 48-26 in the second half. Peat looks like the player who had 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Arizona beat defending champion 93-87 in the season opener.

In the post-game press conference, Peat said he did not follow Arizona closely growing up in Gilbert. Peat watched his siblings, all of whom played Division I sports. Peat's father, Todd and brother Andrus both played in the NFL. Peat can further cement his legendary status at Arizona with two more wins.