Arizona has to overcome big halftime deficit with Michigan star injured

Arizona dug itself into a big halftime deficit against Michigan, despite Wolverines star forward Yaxel Lendeborg heading to the locker room. Tracy Wolfson of TBS reported that Lendeborg has an ankle injury. Lendeborg played sparingly in the first half.

Lendeborg was called for two fouls 1:22 into the game and played only five minutes in the first half, but Michigan led 48-32 at halftime. Lendeborg initially injured his ankle in a Big 10 Championship Game in an 80-72 loss in the Big 10 Championship Game on March 15.

In the five minutes he played in the first half, Lendeborg scored five points, making one of his two shots from the field. Michigan dominated Arizona with its star missing 75 percent of the first half. Lendeborg leads Michigan, averaging 15.2 PPG, and contributes 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Michigan center Aday Mara was the dominant force in the first half with 15 points, on six out of eight from the field and five rebounds. Tobe Awaka an Motiejus Krivas were the only Arizona to make significant contributions in the first half.

Yaxel Lendeborg heading back to the locker room



"Yaxel Lendeborg is getting ice, and he's getting his ankle re-taped and should be back out here as soon as they can complete that." -- @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/sRbEhOyCAQ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 5, 2026

Awaka and Krivas contributing inside

Awaka scored six points on three out of five from the field with six rebounds, including three offensive in the first half. Krivas scored six on three out of five from the field with five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Arizona trailed by as many as 18 points and committed nine turnovers.

The Wildcats failed to play consistently offensively. Jaden Bradley picked up his third foul with 5:09 left and Arizona trailing 35-23. Michigan is the second consecutive game Arizona trailed at halftime, Purdue led Arizona 38-31 at halftime of the West Regional Final last Saturday.

Despite Lendeborg being out, Koa Peat made two of his eight shots from the field with six points and five rebounds. Brayden Burries missed all five of his shots from the field and scored two points. Michigan is on pace for seven players in double figures.