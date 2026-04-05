Koa Peat postgame quote confirms what everyone expected about his NBA future

Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play for Arizona and everyone in Tucson after the Wildcats lost 91-72 to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament National Semifinals on Saturday.

Peat sounded like someone that has played his final game for Arizona in the postgame. NBA Mock Draft project Peat to be selected from the back end of the lottery to late in the first round. Bleacher Report projects Peat to be selected 12th overall, ESPN 19th and NBA Draft.Net, 24th.

Peat finished the 2025-26 season second on Arizona, averaging 14.1 points per game and posting 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Peat was Arizona's best player during the NCAA Tournament, averaging 17.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG and 1.6 APG. Helping lead Arizona to the Final Four has cemented Peat as a Wildcats legend.

Peat is one of a handful of players from Arizona who helped lead the Wildcats to the Final Four. Sean Elliott in 1988, Mike Bibby in 1997 and Richard Jefferson in 2001 were key players on Arizona final four teams from the Grand Canyon State.

"Being a kid from Arizona, you know, putting on this jersey, having Arizona across my chest, you know, like I said in the beginning of the season, when I put Arizona across my chest, I'm going to go 110% every game and leave no regrets. So, I'm just really thankful for the brand and the program for everything they did for me and...these teammates right here...I'm just super blessed and it was a special year and I'm just really thankful for everybody in Tucson for sure." Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat

Peat saved his best for last

Peat was at his peak during the NCAA Tournament after some inconsistencies during the regular season. In the season opener against Florida, Peat made a statement with 30 points on 11 out of 18 from the field with seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

The 30 points for Peat were a season high. Peat finished the 2025-26 season with seven 20-point games, six contests with double-figure rebounds and double-doubles. After missing 3.5 games in February with an injury, Peat had his second-best month of the season (behind January) in March.

Peat averaged 15.1 PPG on 53.5 percent shooting with 5.6 RPG and 2.7 APG in March as Arizona made its run through the Big XII and NCAA Tournaments. Peat's play over the final month plus of the season should help his NBA Draft stock. The difference in Peat's NBA Draft selections could influence his decision.

The liklihood is that Peat will enter the NBA Draft. If Peat chooses to return to Arizona for his sophomore season helikelihood could improve his overall game, specifically working on his outside shot. Peat finished the 2025-26 season shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 35.0 percent on three-point attempts.