Koa Peat Honors His Mom with Custom Arizona Jersey Featuring Heartfelt Message

Koa Peat had a custom-made jersey for his mom with the inscription "Love you mom… thank you for always being my #1 and biggest supporter” to wear when Arizona plays Michigan in the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal on Saturday at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

Peat's parents, Jana and Todd, have raised seven children who all became Division I athletes. Todd Peat grew up in Champaign, Illinois, played college football at Northern Illinois and spent six years in the NFL with the Arizona and St. Louis Cardinals, the Los Angeles Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Jana did not play sports in college, but was a standout basketball, volleyball, and softball player in high school. Koa Peat is the youngest in his family. Among Peat's siblings is Andus who has played 11 seasons in the NFL and Keona, an offensive lineman for Arizona.

Peat is part of the most accomplished sports family in Arizona history. In the NCAA Tournament, Peat has reached another level. Peat led Arizona in scoring during their four West Regional games and earned the Most Outstanding Player to lead Arizona to its first Final Four since 2001.

Koa Peat had this custom Arizona jersey made for his mother, Jana, with a personalized inscription on the inside🥹



“Love you mom… thank you for always being my #1 and biggest supporter❤️”@sportscronkite pic.twitter.com/jlyxLPSLTs — Gabriella Chernoff (@GabbyJChernoff) April 4, 2026

Mr. Arizona

Peat has been called Mr. Arizona for leading Gilbert, Perry to four state championships. Playing internationally, Peat also won Gold Medals with Team USA in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.

Once Peat committed to Arizona, he was able to help head coach Tommy Lloyd sign guard Brayden Burries. Dwayne Aristode, Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov and Peat have all been contributors this season and part of what is arguably the best freshman class in Arizona history.

Arizona set the school record of 36 wins with the victory over Purdue in the West Regional Final. Two more wins and Peat, his classmates and the rest of his teammates can cement their Arizona legacy. Arizona and Michigan is one of the most anticipated games in NCAA Tournament history.