UNC transfer Derek Dixon commits to Arizona as Wildcats long-term PG

Arizona received a second transfer point guard commitment on Monday with Derek Dixon from North Carolina pledging to the Wildcats on Monday. Washington transfer J.J. Mandaquit committed to Arizona earlier on Monday, as reported by Joe Tipton of On3.

Dixon is the 72nd-ranked transfer and seventh combo guard in the 2026 portal by On3/Rivals. As a four-star prospect in the 2025 class, On3/Rivals ranked Dixon 43rd overall, the fourth CG and second player in Washington D.C. out of legendary Gonzaga Prep.

Dixon visited Arizona over the weekend and was predicted to commit to the Wildcats by On3. Arizona gains two PGs with three years of eligibility via the commitments from Dixon and Mandaquit on Monday. Arizona last added a PG with three years of eligibility remaining was Jaden Bradley from Alabama in 2023.

Dixon did not become a starter until the 18th game of the 2025-26 season and thrived in his first three and last three games of the season, starting. Dixon averaged 34.2 MPG, 13.2 PPG on 48.6 percent from the field, 60.0 percent on three-point attempts with 2.5 RPG, 3.2 APG and 1.2 steals in four games during March.

NEWS: North Carolina transfer guard Derek Dixon has committed to Arizona, he announced. https://t.co/yVm3ExPDrY pic.twitter.com/logkcyvLOo — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

Rebuilding the backcourt

Dixon and Mandaquit will join 2026 Arizona five-star commit Caleb Holt, signee Cameron Holmes and returnee Bryce James in the backcourt for Arizona next season. Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso completed their eligibility and 2025-26 freshman Brayden Burries will enter the 2026 NBA Draft from the Arizona backcourt.

Dixon and Holt should play well together. Dixon shot 39.7 percent on three-point attempts during the 2025-26 season. Arizona will have two ball handlers with the ability to score in its 2026-27 projected starting backcourt. At 6'3, Dixon teams with the 6'5 Dixon to give Arizona excellent positional length in the backcourt.

The additions of Dixon and Mandaquit on Monday could provide Arizona with long-term stability in the backcourt. Arizona could add another guard to further its depth. Holmes can also provide Arizona minutes in the backcourt. Arizona will likely focus on adding a transfer power forward next.