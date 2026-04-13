North Carolina guard Derek Dixon projected to transfer to Arizona

North Carolina guard Derek Dixon is being projected to transfer to Arizona by Rivals. Dixon reportedly visited Arizona over the weekend. Dixon is the 74th-ranked transfer and seventh combo guard in the portal by Rivals. Arizona hosted Dixon for an official visit as a high school prospect in September 2024.

A four-star prospect in the 2025 class, Dixon was the 43rd player, fourth CG and second-ranked in Washington, D.C. per Rivals rankings. In his one season at UNC, Dixon averaged 6.5 points per game on 36.5 percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent on three-point attempts, with 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Arizona returns redshirt freshman Bryce James and signed five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt as the only backcourt players currently on the projected 2026-27 Arizona roster. Dixon emerged as the starting PG for UNC in the final 16 games of the 2025-26 season and finished with a 2.7-to-1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Dixon averaged 22.3 minutes per game at North Carolina. Dixon's role increased significantly in March. In four games in March, Dixon averaged 34.2 MPG, 13.2 PPG on 48.6 percent from the field, 60.0 percent on three-point attempts with 2.5 RPG, 3.2 APG and 1.2 steals.

Numbers as a starter

Dixon averaged 8.5 PPG on 36.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent on three-point attempts with 2.6 RPG, 3.5 APG and 1.6 TPG as a starter with UNC. Arizona would receive an efficient three-point shooter, but Dixon shot 30.2 percent for the season on two-point field goal attempts.

Arizona likely would not be finished adding guards if Dixon commits to the Wildcats. Depth is needed in the backcourt beyond a potential starting lineup with Dixon and Holt. Holt is a player who likes the ball in his hands, so he and Dixon should be able to play off of each other.