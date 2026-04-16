Arizona is taking a gamble that could define next season

College basketball coaches are put in a precarious position with the NBA Draft and Transfer Portal deadlines. Arizona, awaiting decisions by Koa Peat and Motiejus Krivas for 2026-27, could define next season. Peat and Krivas have not made their intentions for the 2026-27 season public.

The deadline to enter the 2026 NBA Draft is April 24 at 8:59 PM Mountain Standard Time. Prospects have until May 27 at 8:59 PM MST to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft. Programs awaiting players to make a decision on 2026-27 are put in a precarious position.

NBA Combine invitations will be announced in late April or early May. Expect Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley, freshman shooting guard Brayden Burries, Krivas and Peat to be the Wildcats invited to the 2026 NBA Combine. Bradley completed his eligibility, and Burries is expected to enter the 2026 NBA Draft and not return to Arizona.

Once thought to be a lock to enter the 2026 NBA Draft, there is building momentum that Peat could return to Arizona for his sophomore season in 2026-27. NBA Mock Drafts projections for Peat have him as high as the 11th pick in the first round (in the lottery) to potentially a second-round pick.

I have moved Koa Peat from likely departure back to on the Arizona roster, they jump from #14 -> to #6 pic.twitter.com/7wVVzc4XGY — Shooty Hoops (@ShootyH00ps) April 15, 2026

2026-27 Arizona projections

There are three scenarios with Krivas and Peat entering the 2026 offseason. Krivas returning and Peat entering the NBA Draft seem like the most likely scenario for Arizona. The second one is that Krivas and Peat both enter the 2026 NBA Draft. Krivas remaining in the draft and Peat returning is the third scenario.

With most projections of Arizona projecting Krivas to return in 2026-27, the Wildcats are at the back half of the top 10. If Krivas and Peat return in 2026-27, Arizona is a potential top-three team nationally and possibly the number one team in the country in the preseason rankings.

Happy for @ArizonaMBB Mo Krivas that “draft industrial complex” has finally noticed what’s he’s done all year. The 7-2 center is a late first round pick right now. Here’s why he should stay at Arizona another year:



1. This was his first season of playing major minutes after… — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) March 3, 2026

If Krivas and Peat both remain in the 2026 NBA Draft, Arizona would fall to somewhere between 10th and 15th in the projected 2026 preseason rankings. Freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov could also receive an NBA Combine invite.

Peat has emerged as one of the most polarizing 2026 NBA Draft prospects. Peat could enter the 2026 NBA Draft, earn a guaranteed contract as a likely first-round pick and start his clock on his rookie deal. The other option is for Peat to return to Arizona, improve his game and be a potential lottery pick in a weaker 2027 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Arizona and Lloyd await the decisions by Kharchenkov to a lesser extent and Krivas and Peat that will have a major impact on the 2026-27 roster. Most programs like Arizona take the same gamble nearly every April and May, waiting for their elite player(s) to make a decision on the NBA Draft after the Transfer Portal closes.