NBA Mock Draft projections for Koa Peat vary significantly across major websites

Koa Peat has emerged as one of, if not the most polarizing, 2026 NBA Draft prospects. There are significant questions about where Peat fits in the modern NBA. Peat has until April 24 at 11:59 PM Eastern Daylight Time to officially enter his name into the 2026 NBA Draft.

In a survey of eight major media outlets, five project Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat as a 2026 NBA Lottery pick, one projects the Arizona star freshman 17th overall, two predict he will be drafted in the 20s and the other does not expect him to be selected in the first round.

The order of the 2026 NBA Draft will not be determined until the lottery is held on May 10. Peat has one of the biggest decisions to make among 2026 NBA Draft prospects. Peat will be one of several Arizona players to be invited to the NBA Combine from May 10 through 17 in Chicago.

Peat seems likely to enter his name into the 2026 NBA Draft and attend the combine to receive information about where he could be selected and then make a decision. The NCAA’s early entry withdrawal deadline for the 2026 NBA Draft is May 27th at 11:59 PM ET.

Franchise Pick Website Charlotte Hornets 17 Bleacher Report To Be Determined 14 CBS Sports TBD 22 ESPN N/A Not projected in 1st round Sports Illustrated Memphis Grizzlies 14 The Sporting News San Antonio Spurs 11 The Athletic Miami Heat 13 USA Today Denver Nuggets 26 Yahoo

What analysts are saying about Peat

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report stated Peat's "lack of shooting range, creativity and height have made scouts question his NBA ceiling." At 6'8 and 235 pounds, Peat is undersized for a power forward and would have to significantly improve his outside shooting to play small forward in the NBA.

Jeremy Woo provided an extensive analysis of Peat for ESPN. Woo observed, "Peat has been one of the more divisive players in the class, with scouts conflicted on whether his physicality, toughness and defensive smarts can overcome his midrange-heavy shot selection in the long run."

Stephen Noh of The Sporting News said Peat "is a rugged forward who excels in the grit-and-grind areas of the game. His physicality allows him to finish through contact at the rim, while he shows emerging vision as a short-roll passer."

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, one of the most highly regarded NBA Draft analysts, provided similar analysis to Noh, Wasserman and Woo. Vecenie does not expect Peat to fall below 20th in the 2026 NBA Draft. Peat winning everywhere he has played was also pointed out by Vecenie.

Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today mentioned that Arizona played at a much higher pace with Peat on the floor per CBB Analytics. Kalrbrosky projects Peat to the Miami Heat 13th in the 2026 NBA Draft and observed that he should fit in with their fastest-paced offense in the NBA.

Yahoo NBA Senior Analyst Kevin O'Connor observed that Peat shoots like a football player when comparing him to his relatives who played in the NFL. Peat is frequently criticized for his lack of three-point attempts as a freshman.

Peat has a major decision to make. He can enter the 2026 NBA Draft with the hope that he is a late lottery pick at best, as being projected or return to Arizona for his sophomore season in 2026-27 with the opportunity to be selected much higher in a what is projected to be a weaker draft in 2027.