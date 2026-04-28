Koa Peat's disappointing NBA feedback could be great news for Arizona

In his "2026 NBA mock draft: Risers, fallers ahead of the May 10 lottery," Jeremy Woo of ESPN stated, "Some teams viewed him as an excellent candidate to return to school and improve his stock" in relation to Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat.

Woo projects Peat as the 24th selection in the 2026 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. Limitations with Peat's offensive game have the projections for him in NBA Mock Drafts varying significantly depending on the website.

NBA Mock Draft projections in 2026 for Peat have been as high as 11th to the San Antonio Spurs by The Athletic, to out of the first round from Sports Illustrated. At the very least, Peat will almost definitely receive an invite to the NBA Combine, perform there and listen to feedback about where he could be drafted.

Peat falling to 24th in Woo's Mock Draft is significantly lower than most projections had him earlier this month. Early entries into the 2026 NBA Draft have a withdrawal deadline of May 27th at 11:59 PM ET to return to school or continue on their path at the next level.

"Peat opted to declare for the draft and has an opportunity to play his way up the boards with a strong predraft process...Scouts view his perimeter shooting as a critical swing skill that will impact his career path, as he is not particularly effective scoring outside 15 feet...His strength and quickness relative to his size, coupled with a solid offensive feel and ability to guard the perimeter, give him a chance to find a niche in the right situation." Jeremy Woo, ESPN

Improving his game

Peat averaged 14.1 points per game on 52.8 percent from the field, made seven of his 20 three-point attempts, shot 62.3 percent from the free throw line with a 53.7 eFG percentage, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a freshman in 2025-26.

Peat made one of three three-point attempts over the last 13 games of the season. The one three-point shot Peat did make was in the National Semifinal loss to Michigan. At 6'8 and 235 pounds, the absence of an outside shot could hinder Peat in the NBA as an undersized PF.

Some college basketball and NBA Draft analysts have speculated that Peat returning to college is not going to help him elevate his game, stating his draft stock has peaked with a high floor. Some of Peat's critics state his physical dominance in college will not translate in the NBA against stronger players with more length.

Peat could be further exposed by staying another year in college. The 2026 NBA Draft is much stronger than 2027. Based on the talent discrepancy between the 2026 and 2027 NBA Draft, Peat could be selected higher if he returns for the 2026-27 season.