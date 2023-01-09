Arizona Football LB Jerry Roberts enters Transfer Portal
Despite announcing his return weeks ago, Arizona Football senior linebacker Jerry Roberts has entered the Transfer Portal.
It was just weeks ago that Arizona Football linebacker Jerry Roberts announced his return to the Wildcats. Unfortunately, due to some apparent changes, that will no longer be the case.
Making news via social media on Sunday evening, it was announced that Roberts will be leaving the Wildcats as he entered the all to infamous transfer portal.
The former Bowling Green State transfer came to Tucson ahead of the 2021 season, and after two seasons spent with the Wildcats, Jerry will officially be moving on.
Roberts finishes his career at Arizona with 112 tackles (47 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, as well as a fumble recovery.
In the past several weeks, Arizona Football has seen several defensive players transfer, and linebacker Jerry Roberts is the latest to leave.
This season was a rather fortuitous one for the Wildcats all things considered, and despite surpassing their projected win total for 2022, there is still plenty of room for improvement for the Wildcats.
Unfortunately, the biggest glaring weakness from last season was the defense. Blame it on personnel or first-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, but the Wildcats were among the worst Power Five defenses in the country last year.
At this point, I am not sure what this staff’s strategy is as we have now seen players like; Christian Roland-Wallace, Kyon Barrs, Jaxen Turner, Paris Shand, and now Jerry Roberts among others decide to transfer.
Sure, Arizona’s defense was statically porous; however, when looking at the current recruiting class as well as the incoming transfers, the moves are a little head-scratching, to say the least. And losing a player like Roberts hurts depth as he was a vocal leader.
Either way, it should be an interesting couple of weeks for Arizona as National Signing Day is just around the corner.
