Arizona Softball splits double-header vs No. 7 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, AR – Taking part in the Razorback Invitational No. 13 Arizona Softball (8-4) split the doubleheader against No. 7 Arkansas!
After a solid showing at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational in Florida last week, No. 13 Arizona Softball was back in action as they traveled to Fayetteville.
Taking on No. 7 Arkansas for a doubleheader on day one of the Razorback Invitational, the Wildcats were going to have quite the challenge in this one as they battled the Razorbacks.
Turning to the junior hurler Devyn Netz in game one, the veteran Wildcat had quite the solid day as she threw six-and-two-thirds innings while surrendering three runs (two earned) on six hits while also striking out five batters.
Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be enough as the Wildcats came up short in game one, losing to Arkansas by a 3-2 final.
The offense was a little stagnant in this one as the Wildcats generated just two runs on four hits. Led behind the bat of Netz, Devyn went 1-3 from the dish with two RBIs.
And despite the Wildcats scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to tie it, Arkansas responded with a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh when Hannah Gammill singled to right-center to score the game-winning run.
Looking to rebound in game two, luckily, Arizona Softball responded in a big way, earning the 5-2 win to split the double-header action!
This time turning to Aissa Silva who got the start on the bump for the Cats, the freshman hurler got a little rocked early before being replaced by Sydney Somerndike and eventually Netz.
And despite falling behind 2-0 after a big third inning from Arkansas, Arizona responded in a big way in the fourth inning as they exploded for four runs!
Using some timely hitting, the Wildcats finally got on the board when Devyn belted a three-run blast to center field to make it 3-2 Cats.
Arizona would tack on one more thanks to some mistakes committed by Arkansas!
Leading 4-2, Arizona would add another insurance run in the sixth when Kaiah Altmeyer reached on a fielders choice that scored Ali Blanchard to make it 5-2, Arizona!
Netz would close out the came in dominant fashion as she earned her first save on the season, meanwhile, Sydney picked up the win, improving to 2-1 on the year!
Where does Arizona Softball go from here?
With the split, Arizona improves to 8-4 on this young season and will return to action tomorrow for another double-header! First pitch against Drake is set for 10:00 A.M. MST, meanwhile, their rubber match against Arkansas is set for 3:00 PM MST!
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!