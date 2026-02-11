3 Arizona defensive backs earn high honors with NFL Combine invites

Arizona defensive backs Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes received NFL Combine invites on Wednesday. The NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2. The tentative on-field workouts for defensive backs is on Friday, February 23.

Lucas Oil Stadium, the home field of the Indianapolis Colts, annually hosts the workouts for the NFL Combine. Measurements and media interviews are held at the Indiana Convention Center, with lengthy medical testing conducted at area hospitals.

The NFL Mock Draft Database projects Smith as the 89th overall 2026 prospect, Stukes 98th and Johnson 292nd. There were 319 invites sent out for the 2026 NFL Combine. Smith and Stukes project as third-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and Johnson as an undrafted free agent.

Johnson led Arizona in tackles for the second consecutive season with 97, tied for the team lead with Jay'Vion Cole and Stukes, with four interceptions and added 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 7.0 passes defended, 1.0 forced fumble and 1.0 fumble recovery.

Arizona's elite pass defense

Smith had 77 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 8.0 passes defended, 1.0 interception, 2.0 fumble recoveries and 2.0 forced fumbles in 2025. At 6'2 and 204 pounds, Smith has excellent size for an NFL safety and is known for playing with a high-IQ and having impressive range and versatility in pass coverage and run support.

After recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2024 that limited him to four games, Stukes had 52 tackles, 1.0 TFL,1.0 sack, the four interceptions and 6.0 pass breakups in 2025. Stukes missed the first two games of the 2025 season, recovering from his ACL surgery.

Johnson and Stukes led an elite Arizona pass defense in 2025 as they earned first-team All-Big XII. Smith was named third-team All-Big XII. Arizona finished seventh nationally, allowing 165.3 passing yards per game.