3 Arizona opt outs solidified their Wildcats legacy long before Holiday Bowl



The Arizona legacies of Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes were solidified long before they decided to opt out of the Holiday Bowl. Arizona lost 24-19 to SMU on Friday night in the Holiday Bowl without Johnson, Smith and Stukes.

SMU took a 24-0 halftime lead on Arizona. Kevin Jennings threw for 187 yards in the first quarter and 248 in the first half as SMU took the four-score lead. Jennings had six completions for at least 18 yards in the first quarter. That included an 80-yard completion on the second play of the game to tight end Matthew Hibner.

As they have done all season, Arizona was dominant defensively in the second half. After being outgained 328-132 in the first half, Arizona had a 309-64 advantage in the second half. Jennings had three completions in nine attempts for 30 yards with three interceptions in the second half.

The deficit was too big despite the heroics of Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. Fifita completed 28 passes in 43 attempts for 265 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Ayden Garnes had nine tackles and Gavin Hunter eight, with a tackle for loss and a pass breakup, as defensive backs who played well for Arizona.

Some perspective on Arizona’s opt-out situation at the Holiday Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Ek6xtJkbQW — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 4, 2026

Legacies cemented

Spears' video about the legacies of Johnson, Smith and Stukes is a must-watch. Their dedication and loyalty to Arizona over the course of their careers are not eradicated by their decision to opt out of the Holiday Bowl. Johnson, Smith and Stukes have been key players for Arizona throughout their careers.

Johnson signed with Arizona in the 2021 class, when Jedd Fisch was first hired as Arizona head coach. Johnson led Arizona in tackles in 2024 and 2025 and was first-team All-Big XII this season. After playing sparingly in his first two seasons, Johnson had 277 tackles, 13 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, five interceptions, 15 passes defended and seven forced fumbles from 2023-2025.

Smith earned third-team All-Big XII in 2025. In his best collegiate season, Smith had 77 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 2.0 forced fumbles, 2.0 fumble recoveries, one interception, one quarterback hurry and eight pass breakups in 2025.

Sure, it stings to see our top guys opt out, but let’s be real—these Wildcats are building something special. Johnson, Stukes, and Smith are legends in the making. They put in the work and deserve their shot at the NFL. Next season, we’ll be back stronger. #BearDown 🏈 — Arizona Wildcats | Progrums (@WildcatsARIZXO) January 4, 2026

Stukes walked on with Arizona in 2020 as the last remaining player under Kevin Sumlin. In the age of the Transfer Portal, Stukes stayed at Arizona through two head coaching changes and more switches in defensive coordinators.

After missing most of the 2024 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Stukes returned three games into 2025. Stukes finished with 52 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, four interceptions and 10 passes defended.

When the 2025 team is celebrated in the future for being the eighth in Arizona history with nine wins, Johnson, Smith and Stukes will unquestionably be invited to participate. Johnson, Smith and Stukes all stuck with Arizona through multiple difficult circumstances during their tenure.