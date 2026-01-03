3 Arizona Secondary stars opt out for Holiday Bowl versus SMU

Star Arizona defensive backs Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes are opting out of the Holiday Bowl versus SMU per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star. Led by Johnson, Smith and Stukes, Arizona is fourth nationally allowing 155.9 passing yards per game, entering the Holiday Bowl.

Stukes was named an All-American by the Associated Press and On3 in 2025. Stukes had 52 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, tied for the Arizona lead with four interceptions and had six pass breakups in 2025 in 10 games after returning from a torn ACL in 2024.

Johnson led Arizona for the second consecutive season with 97 tackles and added 2.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, four interceptions, seven passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, Johnson and Stukes were all named first-team All-Big XII.

Smith, a junior, was third on Arizona with 77 tackles, had 3.0 TFLs, one interception, tied for the team lead with eight pass breakups and was first on the Wildcats with two fumble recoveries and tied with two forced fumbles. Smith is clearly foregoing his final season with Arizona to enter the 2026 NFL Draft or the Transfer Portal.

Gavin Hunter, Coleman Patmon and Dajon Hinton will be starting in place of the opt-out players. Patmon and Hinton will be making their first starts at Arizona. https://t.co/9N5Pu4XKyV — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 3, 2026

True freshman Coleman Patmon is listed as the backup to Johnson and redshirt sophomore Gavin Hunter as second-team behind Stukes on the Arizona depth chart. Dajon Hinton will start in place of Hinton per Spears.

Hunter had 11 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, one interception and two pass breakups in 10 games in 2025. Patmon has five tackles playing in all 12 games in 2025. Hinton had one tackle in four games in 2025. Arizona will have to rely on other experienced defensive backs against SMU.

Cornerbacks Michael Dansby, Jay'Vion Cole and Ayden Garnes take on added importance against SMU. SMU is 13th nationally, averaging 283.5 passing yards per game with QB Kevin Jennings in his second season as the starter for the Mustangs.