Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes earns Associated Press All-American

The Associated Press named Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes a third-team All-American on Monday. Stukes was honored as an All-American for at least the second time this season after On3 named him third-team last week.

Stukes has 52 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, the only sacks of his collegiate career, and has career highs with 10 passes defended and four interceptions in 10 games in 2025. The career trajectory of Stukes began as a walk-on and will conclude with him being named a third-team All-American.

Stukes returned in 2025 after missing the final eight games of the 2024 season following a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The torn ACL kept Stukes out until the third game of the 2025 season against Kansas State. Stukes had two tackles, a 0.5 tackle for loss and a 0.5 sack against Kansas State.

Stukes set career highs this season with nine tackles against Cincinnati and Iowa State and three passes defended against Kansas. Safety Dalton Johnson and Stukes were named All-Big XII earlier this month.

Stukes was arguably playing at his best at the end of the season. Two of Stukes' four interceptions came against Baylor and Arizona State in the final two games of the regular season. Stukes' four interceptions were tied with seven other players for second in the Big XII, including teammates Jay'Vion Cole and Johnson.

The 10 passes defended tied for ninth in the Big XII. Stukes became the first Arizona defensive back named an AP All-American since cornerback Antoine Cason earned first-team in 2007. Stukes helped lead an Arizona defense that is fourth nationally, allowing 155.9 passing yards per game.

Stukes has one more opportunity to play for Arizona when the Wildcats play SMU in the Holiday Bowl on January 2 with a 6:00 PM kickoff on Fox. Arizona will be playing in its third Holiday Bowl. Arizona split its first two Holiday Bowl appearances against Nebraska,