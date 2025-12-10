Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes named On3 All-American

Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes was named a second-team All-American by On3 on Wednesday. The honor comes after Stukes was named first-team All-Big XII last week. Stukes produced arguably the best season of his six-year Arizona career.

In 10 games, Stukes has 52 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, the only sack of his collegiate career, and produced career highs with 10 passes defended and four interceptions. Arizona Safety Dalton Johnson and Stukes were also named All-Big XII by Pro Football Focus on Wednesday.

Stukes had a redemptive season after he played only four games in 2024 before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. After missing the final eight games in 2024, Stukes did not make his 2025 debut until the third game of the season in a 23-17 win over Kansas State.

Stukes was equally adept in pass coverage and as a tackler in 2025. Stukes had recorded nine tackles against Cincinnati and Oklahoma State and added eight versus BYU. Stukes had a season-high three pass breakups against Kansas. Stukes had two of his four interceptions in the final two games of the 2025 season.

Johnson, Genesis Smith and Stukes led an elite Arizona pass defense in 2025. Arizona is fourth nationally, allowing 155.9 passing yards per game entering the postseason. Arizona is fifth nationally in completion percentage against, second in yards per attempt allowed, fifth in passing touchdowns and fourth in interceptions.

Treydan Stukes evolved from walk-on to All-American

Stukes evolved from a walk-on to an All-American. After playing in three games as a true freshman in 2020, Stukes played in all 12 games with five starts during the 2021 season. Stukes started in 20 of the 23 games he played during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before suffering the season-ending injury in 2024.

At 6'2 and 200 pounds with the production Stukes has had throughout his Arizona career, could have an opportunity to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. The NFL Mock Draft Database currently projects Stukes as the 259th prospect and an undrafted free agent in 2026.