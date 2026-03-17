3 bench players that could become stars for Arizona in March Madness

Dwayne Aristode, Tobe Awaka and Anthony Dell'Orso give Arizona one of the most productive benches entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Any of the three could become stars for Arizona in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Awaka and Dell'Orso both have scored over 20 points in a game during the 2025-26 season. Awaka averages 9.4 points per game and leads Arizona, averaging 9.5 rebounds while shooting 59.6 percent from the field. Dell'Orso averages 9.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG and 2.0 APG, while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 32.8 percent on three-point attempts.

Awaka has eight double-doubles in 2025-26 with a season high of 25 against Arizona State in January and 18 rebounds against Utah Tech in November. Having Awaka come off the bench gives Arizona a deep frontcourt rotation with starters Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas and Koa Peat and reserve Aristode.

Dell'Orso has improved significantly after he struggled in January. Since February 1, Dell'Orso is averaging 10.3 PPG and 2.6 RPG, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 39.6 percent on three-point attempts. Dell'Orso has made key contributions for Arizona in critical games.

With Aristode and Peat missing multiple consecutive games, Dell'Orso scored 22 points in each game as Arizona beat Houston and BYU. Dell'Orso continued elite performances by making 10 of 14 from the field, six of his nine three-point attempts, with five rebounds in the 82-80 Big XII Tournament win over Iowa State.

Aristode is the eighth man in the Arizona rotation but could emerge as an NCAA Tournament star if the Wildcats get in foul trouble or sustain a key injury. Aristode averages 4.1 PPG and 1.8 RPG while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent on three-point attempts.

At 6'8 and 220 pounds, Aristode provides Arizona with length and size on the perimeter defensively, with the ability to stretch the floor offensively. Arizona will not likely go deeper than the eight-man rotation he has played during the season, but Aristode, Awaka and Dell'Orso will be key players in the NCAA Tournament.