3 best Arizona basketball transfers that were worth every NIL penny

Tobe Awaka and Jaden Bradley were foundational transfers that helped Arizona earn its first Final Four berth since 2001 in 2026. Awaka and Bradley are part of an Arizona trend of adding transfers with multiple years of eligibility remaining. Caleb Love was a Pac-12 Player of the Year and All-American.

Bradley had an $801,000 name, image and likeness valuation with Arizona, according to On3/Rivals. After spending his freshman season at Alabama in 2022-23, Bradley transferred to Arizona, where he spent the final three years of his collegiate career.

After being a reserve in 2023-23 during his first season with Arizona, Bradley was the starting point guard for the Wildcats in the last two years. Bradley had a breakout 2025-26 season, earning the Big XII Player of the Year and the Conference Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Bradley maximized his potential as a senior after being a five-star prospect in the 2022 class and a McDonald's All-American. After three years with Arizona, Bradley finished his career 35th in Wildcats' history with 1,215 points and added 379 assists.

Class of 2026 🎓



(Not pictured: Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell’Orso and Evan Nelson) pic.twitter.com/TaGPsSxxpn — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) May 15, 2026

From foes to teammates

Awaka played against Bradley during the 2022-23 season when he played for Tennessee. In his first season with Arizona in 2024-25, Awaka started 36 out of 37 games. Awaka was seventh on Arizona in minutes in 2026-27 as a key reserve at center and power forward.

Per On3/Rivals, Awaka had an estimated NIL valuation of $81,200. According to Opendorse, Awaka had a social/appearance rate of $195-$1,203 per social media post. As a leader of the Arizona basketball program in his two seasons, Awaka helped head coach Tommy Lloyd set the culture for the Wildcats.

Love helped Arizona transition from the Pac-12 to the Big XII. Name, Image and Likeness deals for Love have included the Arizona Assist Club, Mondelez, The NIL Store, Powerade, Keurig, Skims, RITZ Crackers, Continental Tires, Outback Steakhouse, Stuff the Bus and 10,000 Small Businesses Voices per On3/Rivals.

The primary Arizona starting five in 2024-25 consisted of transfers with Awaka, Bradley and Love joined by Anthony Dell'Orso and Trey Townsend in the lineup. Love is the most marquee transfer in Arizona history after he helped lead North Carolina to the National Championship Game in 2022.

Love is arguably the greatest transfer in Arizona history. The accomplishments Love had earned him a spot in the Arizona Ring of Honor. After earning the 2025-26 Big XII Player of the Year, Bradley will also eventually earn enshrinement in the Arizona Ring of Honor.