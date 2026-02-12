3 Games should determine Big XII title race with just over 3 weeks remaining

The 62-55 loss by Iowa State at TCU on Tuesday created a three-team race for the Big XII regular-season title. Kansas' win over Arizona on Monday night was critical to keep the Jayhawks in the Big XII regular season title race with the Wildcats and Houston.

Arizona and Houston are 10-1 in the Big XII and Kansas is 9-2, with each of the teams having seven conference games remaining. Arizona, Houston and Kansas are the only Big XII teams that control their own fate in the conference regular season race.

Arizona at Houston on February 21, the Cougars at Kansas on February 23 and Jayhawks at the Wildcats on February 28 should decide the Big XII regular season title. Kansas will almost assuredly need to beat Houston and win at Arizona to win the Big XII regular season title.

The winner of Arizona at Houston will be in the driver's seat to win the Big XII. The winner of Arizona and Houston will take a one-game lead in the Big XII standings and own the tiebreaker. If Houston sweeps Arizona and Kansas, the game between the Jayhawks and Wildcats will be a de facto game for the regular-season silver position.

Remaining Arizona 2025-26 regular season schedule

The other games for Arizona to close the 2025-26 regular season are versus Texas Tech on Saturday, BYU on Wednesday, at Baylor on February 24, Iowa State on March 2 and the final game of the regular season at Colorado on March 7.

Arizona is favored in all of its remaining games, except at Houston. ESPN analytics projects Houston with a 63.2 percent chance to beat the Wildcats based on its simulations. The odds to win the Big XII shifted in favor of Houston after Arizona lost at Kansas on Monday night.

Houston is +105 and Arizona +120 to win the Big XII by the FanDuel Sportsbook. TheESPN Basketball Power Index projects Houston with a 65.1 percent chance to win the Big XII and Arizona at 56.5 percent. The seven-day stretch at the end of February with games between Arizona, Houston and Kansas should decide the Big XII.