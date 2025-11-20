3 Key players out and a fourth doubtful for Arizona versus Baylor

Arizona cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew, linebacker Myron Robinson and offensive lineman Tristan Bounds and Jordan Brown are out on Saturday versus Baylor. Defensive lineman Tia Savea is doubtful and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole is questionable for Arizona on Saturday.

Reserve defensive end Mason Dossett and outside linebacker Corey Kelly are out, defensive lineman DK Kalu and Oma Aigbedion are questionable and LB Kaleb Burns is probable for Baylor. Baylor will also be without WR Ashtyn Hawkins for the first half.

Groves-Killebrew is missing his fourth consecutive game. Ayden Garnes, the co-starter with Groves-Killebrew, earned All-Big XII from Pro Football Focus last week for his performance versus Cincinnati. Cole and Dansby are the other co-starting CBs for Arizona.

If Cole cannot play, redshirt sophomore Johno Price is next on the depth chart for Arizona at CB. Leroy Palu and Mays Pese combined for 5.0 tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss against Cincinnati, with Savea out. Robinson had 7.0 tackles and a 0.5 TFL versus Cincinnati.

Matthew Lado is expected to start at right tackle.



Cornerback Jay'Vion Cole is questionable.

Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star reported that Matthew Lado is expected to start in place of Bounds at right tackle. Arizona has had good depth at LB in 2025 with Taye Brown, Max Harris and Riley Wilson provide Arizona the production to absorb Robinson being out.

Hawkins, the second leading receiver for Baylor with 49 receptions for 578 yards, has to sit out the first half after being ejected in Baylor's last game against Utah. Aigbedion is the starting right guard for Baylor and Kalu, the starter at nose tackle, has 11 tackles and a 0.5 TFL.

Burns, the backup rover for Baylor, has 14 tackles and 1.5 TFLs. Baylor has far more depth on offense with Hawkins out in the first half. Four Baylor receivers have at least 35 receptions and 500 yards in 2025. Baylor is 15th in the Big XII, allowing 31.9 points per game and 13th, permitting 393.3 yards per game.