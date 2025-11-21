3 Key players remain out and a fourth doubtful for Arizona against Baylor

Arizona cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew, linebacker Myron Robinson and offensive lineman Tristan Bounds and Jordan Brown are out on the Thursday Player Availability Reporting update posted by the Big XII on Thursday for Saturday versus Baylor.

Defensive lineman Tia Savea is doubtful and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole is questionable for Arizona on Saturday, on the Player Availability Reporting update on Thursday. Groves-Killebrew is missing his fourth consecutive game and Savea is out for his second game in a row.

Baylor will be without reserve defensive end Mason Dossett and outside linebacker Corey Kelly. Defensive linemen DK Kalu and Oma Aigbedion are questionable and LB Kaleb Burns is probable for Baylor. Baylor will also be without WR Ashtyn Hawkins for the first half.

Ayden Garnes, the co-starting CB with Groves-Killebrew, should see an increase in snaps with the other starting CBs, Jay'Vion Cole and Michael Dansby. Garnes was named week 12 All-Big 12 by Pro Football Focus.

With Savea out against Cincinnati, Leroy Palu had three tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss. Mays Pese had two tackles. Robinson had 7.0 tackles and a 0.5 TFL versus Cincinnati. Taye Brown, Max Harris and Riley Wilson provide Arizona with the depth at LB to absorb Robinson being out.

Hawkins has to sit out the first half after being ejected in Baylor's 55-28 loss to Utah last week. Hawkins is second on Baylor with 49 receptions for 578 yards. Aigbedion is Baylor's starting right guard for and Kalu, the starting nose tackle, has 11 tackles and a 0.5 TFL.

Burns, Baylor's backup rover, has 14 tackles and 1.5 TFLs. Baylor has four receivers with at least 35 receptions and 500 yards this season to absorb Hawkins being suspended for the first half. The game will likely depend on how well Baylor plays defensively against Arizona.