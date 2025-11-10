5-Star PF Cameron Williams announcing decision this week with Arizona in top 3

Arizona, Duke and Texas are the finalists for five-star Phoenix, St. Mary's power forward Cameron Williams. Williams will announce his college destination on Friday at 12:45 PM Mountain Standard Time live on CBS Sports HQ and the CBS College Basketball YouTube Channel.

There are no 247Sports crystal balls logged for Williams ahead of the Friday announcement. Arizona, Duke, Purdue, SMU and Texas all hosted Williams for official visits. Arizona hosted Williams for his final visit the weekend of October 17.

The potential commitment from Williams comes after four-star Goodyear Millennium small forward Cameron Holmes committed to Arizona on Sunday. A commitment from Williams would give Arizona the 20th-ranked 2026 class.

Basketball recruiting classes often evolve late during the offseason. Arizona did not add starting forward Ivan Kharchenkov until June. Williams would be the fourth-highest signee in Arizona history and the top recruit in the Tommy Lloyd era.

"I know a lot of people out there, and a lot of people are telling me 'Go to Arizona,' so it's finally good to go and really check out the campus. I've been down there for a couple of games, like I went to the BYU game, the Duke game, and the Red and Blue scrimmage. It's only like an hour and a half away." 5-star 2026 PF Cameron Williams

Williams has averaged 15.6 points per game on 57.4 shooting from the field, 35.4 percent on three-point attempts and 65.9 percent from the free throw line with 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 turnovers in the last two seasons at St. Mary's per MaxPreps.

Williams improved significantly as a shooter during his junior season. After taking only one three-point attempt as a sophomore, Williams made 17 of 48 from beyond the arc during his junior season. After making 59.6 percent of his free throw attempts as a sophomore, Williams improved to 70.4 percent as a junior.

A 6'11 with a 7'1.5 wingspan, Williams would provide Arizona with exceptional length at PF. Williams would potentially team with 7'2, 260-pound Arizona center Motiejus Krivas to provide the Wildcats an imposing interior. Adam Finkelstein, the 247Sports Director of Scouting, said Williams' "game should go to new levels as he adds more muscle mass."