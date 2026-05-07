A Big East visit is bad news for Tommy Lloyd's pursuit of a top portal target

Florida Atlantic transfer center/power forward Devin Williams, who visited Arizona on Monday, is visiting Seton Hall on Friday. Williams played for FAU during the 2025-26 season after spending two years at UCLA, which included redshirting in 2024-25.

As a signee with UCLA in the 2023 class, Williams was the 80th overall, the 19th PF and 11th player in California out of Corona Centennial in the 247Sports composite rankings. Williams played as a true freshman with UCLA in 2023-24 before redshirting in 2024-25 and then transferred to FAU in 2025.

Williams played only 32 minutes in 10 games with UCLA in 2023-24. UCLA signed six players in the 2023 class. Aday Mara, who eventually transferred to Michigan and dominated Arizona in the 2026 NCAA Tournament National Semifinal, was also a 2023 UCLA signee.

Williams averaged 7.5 points per game, made 51.0 percent of his shots from the field, 30.6 percent of his three-point attempts and 67.4 percent from the free throw line with a 54.8 eFG percentage, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and was fifth nationally, averaging 2.58 blocks.

VISIT NEWS: Florida Atlantic transfer Devin Williams plans to visit Seton Hall tomorrow, he told @LeagueRDY.



The former four-star recruit out of Riverside, California also recently visited Arizona. He averaged 7.5PPG, 5.2RPG, 1.3APG and 2.6BPG this season. https://t.co/PysgdKDgbh pic.twitter.com/YUy8O9ymQ2 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) May 7, 2026

Seton Hall 2026 class

According to 247Sports, Seton Hall has six guards committed for 2026-27. Seton Hall has a commitment from 2026 point guard Darien Moore and five transfers in the backcourt to its 2026-27 roster. Longtime college basketball reporter Adam Zagoria posted Seton Hall also added 6'9 Brazilian forward Nathan Mariano.

Seton Hall lost forwards Jacob Dar, who transferred to Rice and Elijah Fischer, plus centers Godswill Erheriene, uncommitted and Najai Hines, committed to Connecticut. Williams is a huge need for Seton Hall with no frontcourt players returning for the 2026-27 season.

Williams would project as the starting power forward for Arizona in 2026-27. Seton Hall had a guard-dominated team in 2025-26. The five leading scorers for Seton Hall were guards in 2026-27. North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma were initially listed as primary competition for Williams, but Seton Hall is emerging late.