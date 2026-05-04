Arizona and Tommy Lloyd bringing in surprise transfer target for a visit

Miami is hosting 6'10 Florida Atlantic transfer power forward Devin Williams on Monday, per an X post Hitmen Hoops on Sunday night. Hitmen Hoops reported Williams has also heard from North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma and others.

Williams was the 80th-ranked prospect, 19th PF and 11th player in California out of Corona Centennial in the 2023 class per the 247Sports composite rankings when he signed with UCLA. Williams played at UCLA as a true freshman in 2023-24 before redshirting in 2024-25 and then transferred to FAU in 2025.

Williams averaged 7.5 points per game on 51.0 percent from the field, made 30.6 percent of his three-point attempts. shot 67.4 percent from the free throw line with a 54.8 eFG percentage, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and was fifth nationally, averaging 2.58 blocks per game.

Per Hitmen Hoops, Williams had an 11.1 block rate, placing him in the 98th percentile. Offensively, Williams is a lob threat with the ability to make open jump shots, per Hitmen Hoops. Williams made 15 out of his 49 three-point attempts in 2025-26. That should keep defenses honest.

One of the best bigs left in the portal is FAU transfer 6’10” Devin Williams. He tells me he’s recently heard from the following:



- Arizona (visiting tomorrow)

- North Carolina

- Virginia Tech

- Oklahoma

- Lots of other HM+ schools



Williams finished top-3 in the country in… pic.twitter.com/58FAQEAwUg — Hitmen Hoops (@HitmenHoops) May 4, 2026

Williams' fit with Arizona

At 6'10 and 205 pounds, Williams would provide Arizona with more of an athletic rim protector than someone who would provide brute force. Playing next to returning center Motiejus Krivas, Arizona would have one of the best interior defenses nationally. Krivas was 33rd nationally in 2025-26, averaging 1.87 BPG.

Williams would fit the frequent trend of Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd preferring to add transfers with multiple years of eligibility remaining. After his two seasons at UCLA with one redshirt and one at FAU, Williams has two years of eligibility remaining.

Arizona does not currently have a PF on its projected 2026-27 roster. On the current roster, 2026 signee Cameron Holmes projects to start at forward with rising sophomore Ivan Kharchenkov. Kharchenkov played minutes at PF in 2025-26 when Koa Peat was out injured and Tobe Awaka would go to the bench.