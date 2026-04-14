Arizona transfer additions under Tommy Lloyd have a frequent trend

The recent additions of point guards Derek Dixon from North Carolina and J.J. Mandaquit from Washington are the latest transfers Arizona has signed with multiple years left. Transfers with one year of eligibility remaining have been less frequent at Arizona under Tommy Lloyd.

Eight out of the 13 transfers Arizona has added under Lloyd have had multiple years of eligibility remaining. Oumar Ballo came with Lloyd from Gonzaga, Pelle Larsson transferred from Utah and Kim Aiken Jr. from Eastern Washington in the first Arizona transfer class under Lloyd.

Ballo and Larsson were multiple-year contributors to Arizona. Aiken Jr. played in seven games during his only season with Arizona in 2021-22. Larsson improved in each of his seasons with Arizona and now plays for the Miami Heat. Ballo was a two-time first-team All-Pac 12 and the conference's 2023 Most Improved Player.

Courtney Ramey from Texas and Cedric Henderson Jr. from Campbell made up the second transfer under Lloyd in 2022. Henderson and Ramey were one-year players for Arizona. Ramey started all 32 games for Arizona in 2022-23 and made the game-winning shot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Henderson was a key reserve.

NEWS: North Carolina transfer PG Derek Dixon has committed to Arizona, CAA Basketball tells DraftExpress.



Tommy Lloyd's backcourt is set with Dixon, JJ Mandaquit and Caleb Holt as the Wildcats aim for another Final Four run. pic.twitter.com/A5QUYh1Zfi — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 13, 2026

Jaden Bradley, Caleb Love and Keshad Johnson were the second group of transfers for Arizona in 2023. Bradley was the Big XII Player of the Year and Tournament Most Valuable Player as well as a third-team All-American in 2025-26.

Love played two years for Arizona. The Pac-12 named Love the 2023-24 Player of the Year and he earned All-American. In both seasons with Love as their leading scorer and best player, Arizona advanced to the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals.

Johnson provided Arizona with an experienced player after transferring from San Diego State. Starting in all 36 games at power forward for Arizona in 2023-24 Johnson averaged 11.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG in his best collegiate season.

Arizona added forwards Tobe Awaka from Tennessee, Trey Townsend from Oakland and guard Anthony Dell'Orso from Campbell in 2024 as transfers. Awaka and Dell'Orso were primary starters in 2024-25 and key reserves for Arizona in 2025-26.

Townsend averaged 8.2 PPG and 3.9 RPG in his one season with Arizona. Freshman Carter Bryant and Townsend primarily shared minutes at power forward. Bryant also left Arizona after one season. Many Arizona fans wanted an increase in Bryant's minutes.

Guard Evan Nelson from Harvard was the only transfer Arizona added in 2025. Nelson averaged 3.5 MPG in 25 games while scoring only 14 points. Dixon and Mandaquit project to be with Arizona for at least two seasons unless they transfer again. Tommy Lloyd clearly wants roster stability when pursuing transfers.