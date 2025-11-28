Arizona 2025 2nd half defense has played a significant role in improvement

A major reason for Arizona improving from 4-8 in 2024 to 8-3 in 2025 has been the play of the defense. Arizona is 24th nationally, allowing 20.0 points per game, 12th, permitting 8.1 in the second half and seven with opponents averaging 3.3 in the fourth quarter.

The Arizona defense has continually improved throughout the game. Per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star, the Wildcats have allowed 84 points in the second half and 36 in the fourth quarter in 2025. In 2024, Arizona allowed 159 points in the second half and 87 in the fourth quarter, per Spears.

Arizona is 21st, allowing 309.5 yards per game in 2025. There has been a significant difference for Arizona at home and on the road. Arizona held opponents to 15.6 PPG at home and allows 27.6 PPG on the road. Arizona allowed 281.0 YPG at home and opponents average 359.5 YPG on the road.

The exceptions to the stout second-half Arizona defense have been in their three losses. Iowa State scored 14 points in the third quarter to take control of the game and added three in the fourth to defeat Arizona 39-14 in Ames on September 27.

After allowing two first-quarter TD drives to BYU, Arizona dominated defensively through the second and third quarters. BYU scored 10 points in the final 4:08 of regulation to force overtime and 10 in the two extra periods to defeat Arizona 33-27 on October 11.

After trailing 21-14 at halftime to Houston, Arizona allowed 10 points in the second half. The final three for Houston was a walk-off field goal to earn a 31-28 win. In their three losses, Arizona has allowed 46 points in the second half and overtime of their three losses in 2025.

BYU, Houston and Iowa State are 25-8 combined. Arizona is allowing 26.6 PPG against Football Bowl Subdivision winning teams in 2025 and 16.8 against losing teams. Arizona has allowed 371.8 total yards per game against FBS winning teams and 272.4 YPG against losing teams.

Arizona will be tested in its final regular season game at Arizona State in the Territorial Cup on Friday and in its bowl game that will be announced on December 7. Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales is a Broyles Award finalist for the work he has done with the Wildcats' defense in 2025.