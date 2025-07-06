Arizona 2026 class vaults with 2 defensive line commitments

Arizona received a significant boost to its 2026 class on Saturday with commitments from three-star defensive lineman Manoah Faupusa and Keyrin Harris. Arizona now has the 43rd-ranked class nationally and sixth in the Big XII.

Harris is the 440th prospect, 50 DL and fifth player in Arizona out of Chandler Compass Prep in the 2026 class in the 247Sports composite rankings. Harris is the second-ranked defensive player and fifth overall in the 2026 Arizona class. Arizona beat out California and Missouri for the commitment from Harris.

Harris has previously played for Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, where edge rusher Prince Williams, who committed to Arizona on Friday play and Harbor City, California, Narbonne. At 6'3 and 290 pounds, Harris has "college-ready size in the trenches," per Blair Angulo of 247Sports.

Defensive line coach Joe Salave'a has moved up to the second-best recruiter in the Big XII and 52nd nationally after the commitments from Faupusa, Harris and Williams this weekend. Salave'a also is credited with being the primary recruiter for interior offensive lineman Kaisi Lafitaga and edge rusher Harvey Moeai commiting to Arizona.

Faupusa is the 1,112th prospect, 119th DL and 91st player in California in the 2026 class per the 247Sports composite rankings out of Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Margarita Catholic, At 6'2 and 360 pounds, Faupusa is the ideal nose tackle to clog up the middle of the defensive line.

Arizona beat out Colorado and North Carolina for the commitment for Faupusa. Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, said Faupusa is "a massive player...and is impossible to move in the middle of the defensive line."

Biggins said Faupusa's "raw power and...strength should allow him to not only see the field early but be an impact player in college as well." In the Arizona 3-4 defense under coordinator Danny Gonzalez, it will be interesting to see how Faupusa and Harris both fit as interior defensive linemen.