Arizona 3-game win streak is over with loss at Arizona State

Arizona State ended the three-game Arizona winning streak with a 10-4 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday night in Tempe. The Sun Devils had a five-run fourth inning to break a one-all tie before Arizona rallied with a three-run sixth.

Arizona State scored first with an Austen Roellig sacrifice fly to score Landon Hairston. The Wildcats tied in the next half inning on a Cash Brennan RBI single that scored Roman Meyers. Collin McKinney had a solid start through the first three innings before the Arizona State eruption in the fourth.

A Dean Toigo home run scored Roellig to put the Sun Devils in front to stay at 3-1. A Beckett Zavorek double scored Dominic Smaldino to make it 4-1 Arizona State. Hairston added the second HR of the fourth inning to extend the Arizona State lead to 6-1.

McKinney pitched 3.0 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Matthew Martinez finished the fourth inning and allowed two earned runs on two hits. Arizona State used a bullpen game with five pitchers appearing and none going more than 3.0 innings.

Final: ASU 10, Arizona 4 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) March 11, 2026

Meyers got Arizona back in the game with a three-run HR that scored Andrew Cain and Maddox Mihalakis to cut the deficit to 6-4. Arizona State answered in the bottom of the sixth with a P.J. Moutzouridis single that scored Hairston for the third time in the game to extend the lead to 7-4.

Arizona State extended its lead to 8-4 on a Cash Brennan two-out error in the seventh that scored Smaldino. Roellig gave Arizona State its biggest lead of the night with a two-out single in the eighth inning to score Moutzouridis and pinch runner Ky McGary.

Calen Danzeisen singled with two outs and Tyler Bickers walked, but Nate Novitske struck out swinging for the final out and Arizona dropped to 6-10 with the loss. Arizona will play its first Big XII series of the season at Utah from Friday through Sunday return home against New Mexico on March 17.