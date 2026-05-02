Arizona adds elite size at WR with commitment from 3-star 2027 prospect Braylen Ross

Brent Brennan added exceptional size at wide receiver in the 2027 class with a commitment from 6'4.5 three-star prospect Brayden Ross. Ross is the 1,066th prospect, 148th WR and 102nd player in California in the 2027 class.

Ross is a versatile prospect, listed as a WR by Rivals and a tight end by 247Sports. An eligibility issue prevented Ross from playing for legendary program San Diego Lincoln in 2025. Ross is scheduled to play for Crean Lutheran in Irvine, California, as a senior in 2026.

Arizona beat out Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Kentucky, San Diego State, TCU, UAB and Utah State per Rivals. Ross committed to Arizona after visiting last weekend during the Spring Showcase. Greg Biggins of Rivals called Ross a fast-rising prospect.

Biggins said of Ross, "He’s all of 6-foot-4.5, pushing 6-foot-5 but is a fluid route runner, has a huge catch radius and dominates in the air and in 50-50 ball situations." Ross would be the biggest WR on the 2026 Arizona roster. Tre Spivey and Scotty Brennan are 6'4.

BREAKING: Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran WR Braylen Ross has committed to Arizona and went in-depth on why he chose the Wildcats



"Arizona recruited me harder than anyone and I love the coaches there."



Intel: https://t.co/h4Hn0rECe6 pic.twitter.com/OLL1TLLPK2 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 2, 2026

How Ross fits in 2027 Arizona class

Ross is the third commit in the 2026 class. Arizona received the commitment from Ross after losing three-star safety Jelani Culpepper earlier this week. Arizona also has commitments from three-star prospects, tight end Max Markosfki and WR Trey Smith.

Arizona has the 65th-ranked 2027 class nationally and is 10th in the Big XII in the Rivals rankings. The Wildcats signed the 46th-ranked 2026 class and ninth in the Big XII. Arizona has 16 prospects scheduled for official visits that begin the weekend of May 29.

Ross' Crean Lutheran teammate, four-star WR Ty Johnson, is scheduled to visit Arizona the weekend of June 13. Four-star athlete Jai Jones from Chandler is another key prospect to watch for Arizona. Jones' visit is scheduled for June 12 per Rivals.